Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Announces Return of “Taste of Space: Fall Bites” In October

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced the return of the third-annual Taste of Space: Fall Bites, returning to the complex running from October 2nd through November 5th.

What’s Happening:

This fall, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will once again take guests on a flavorful journey through the cosmos during Taste of Space: Fall Bites!.

Adding to the foodie fun will be the return of special after-hours events: the 3rd annual Marstini Shake-Off on October 6 and the Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition on November 3.

Taste of Space: Fall Bites! will take place at several eateries throughout the visitor complex. Beginning October 2, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal dishes available until November 5.

Featured at the Space Bowl Bistro inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex will be a hand tossed arugula salad with fire-roasted peppers, onions, corn, and black beans; roasted Brussels sprouts with cranberries, pecans, parmesan and Applewood bacon; and dulce de leche with pumpkin spice.

On the menu at Milky Way will be delectable, sweet treats such as fried apple pie tossed in cinnamon and sugar and pumpkin spice bundt cake, both topped with salted caramel ice cream.

A trip to the Orbit Cafe will allow guests to indulge in an Applewood bacon, gouda and arugula sandwich on a pretzel bun; a loaded sweet potato topped with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon; or a jumbo apple cider cupcake with caramel frosting.

Walking nachos with chili cheese and jalapenos will be available at the Red Rock Grill, as well as sweet potato tots complemented with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon.

The Moon Rock Cafe will offer a black bean salad with arugula, fire-roasted peppers, onions and corn as well as a turkey brie wrap with arugula and cranberry mayonnaise.

Local brews will also be available for purchase inside Planet Play.