“Loki” Season Two Trailer Debuts as Most-Watched Disney+ Series Trailer

Yesterday, Marvel debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Loki on Disney+. Today, that trailer has become the streamer’s most watched trailer ever, according to Deadline.

  • The Loki season two trailer has surpassed 80 million views, making it the most-watch Disney+ trailer ever.
  • This doesn’t come as a total shock as the first season of the hit series remains Marvel’s most watched series on Disney+.
  • The series was not only popular with fans, but also nominated for six Emmy awards after its debut in 2021.
  • Watch the new trailer below:

About Loki:

  • Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
  • Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
  • The new trailer also seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
