“Loki” Season Two Trailer Debuts as Most-Watched Disney+ Series Trailer

Yesterday, Marvel debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Loki on Disney+. Today, that trailer has become the streamer’s most watched trailer ever, according to Deadline.
- The Loki season two trailer has surpassed 80 million views, making it the most-watch Disney+ trailer ever.
- This doesn’t come as a total shock as the first season of the hit series remains Marvel’s most watched series on Disney+.
- The series was not only popular with fans, but also nominated for six Emmy awards after its debut in 2021.
About Loki:
- Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
- Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
- The new trailer also seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
