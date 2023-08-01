“Loki” Season Two Trailer Debuts as Most-Watched Disney+ Series Trailer

Yesterday, Marvel debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Loki on Disney+. Today, that trailer has become the streamer’s most watched trailer ever, according to Deadline.

season two trailer has surpassed 80 million views, making it the most-watch Disney+ trailer ever. This doesn’t come as a total shock as the first season of the hit series remains Marvel’s most watched series on Disney+.

The series was not only popular with fans, but also nominated for six Emmy awards after its debut in 2021.

About Loki:

Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars: Tom Hiddleston Sophia Di Martino Gugu Mbatha-Raw Wunmi Mosaku Eugene Cordero Rafael Casal Tara Strong Kate Dickie Liz Carr Neil Ellice Jonathan Majors Ke Huy Quan Owen Wilson

Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.

Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

The new trailer also seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac