National Geographic Expeditions Offering Savings on Select 2024 Private Jet Departures

For a limited time, guests can save $2,500 per person on select National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures in 2024.

What’s Happening:

Take to the skies on select 2024 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures and save when you book by October 13th, 2023.

This includes Central and South America, Around the World by Private and Cultural Wonders of Africa.

Past National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet travelers can enjoy even more savings with an additional $2,500 per person.

This offer is available for select departures through May 11th, 2024, and travel must be booked by October 13th, 2023.

This offer can be used on the following trips: Central and South America by Private Jet : February 22nd – March 14th, 2024 Around the World by Private Jet : March 10th – April 2nd, 2024 Cultural Wonders of Africa : A Journey by Private Jet: May 8th – 30th, 2024 Around the World by Private Jet : Hidden Marvels: May 11th – 31st, 2024

Some of our team here at Laughing Place have been on their very own Around the World Private Jet Adventure. Follow along with their travels with a series of trip reports