National Geographic Expeditions Offering Savings on Select 2024 Private Jet Departures

For a limited time, guests can save $2,500 per person on select National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures in 2024.

  • Take to the skies on select 2024 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures and save when you book by October 13th, 2023.
  • This includes Central and South America, Around the World by Private and Cultural Wonders of Africa.
  • Past National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet travelers can enjoy even more savings with an additional $2,500 per person.
  • This offer is available for select departures through May 11th, 2024, and travel must be booked by October 13th, 2023.
  • This offer can be used on the following trips:
  • Some of our team here at Laughing Place have been on their very own Around the World Private Jet Adventure. Follow along with their travels with a series of trip reports.
