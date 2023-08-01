National Geographic Expeditions Offering Savings on Select 2024 Private Jet Departures

For a limited time, guests can save $2,500 per person on select National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures in 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Take to the skies on select 2024 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures and save when you book by October 13th, 2023.
- This includes Central and South America, Around the World by Private and Cultural Wonders of Africa.
- Past National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet travelers can enjoy even more savings with an additional $2,500 per person.
- This offer is available for select departures through May 11th, 2024, and travel must be booked by October 13th, 2023.
- This offer can be used on the following trips:
- Central and South America by Private Jet: February 22nd – March 14th, 2024
- Around the World by Private Jet: March 10th – April 2nd, 2024
- Cultural Wonders of Africa: A Journey by Private Jet: May 8th – 30th, 2024
- Around the World by Private Jet: Hidden Marvels: May 11th – 31st, 2024
