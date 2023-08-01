Photos: Halloween Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney in Disney Springs

The Halloween season is almost here and guests visiting World of Disney at Disney Springs can now find all of the spooky merchandise they could need.
Home decor
- Those who are looking to add a little Disney flair to their Halloween decorations at home this year can find all kinds of exciting new offerings, including this large Mickey pumpkin.
- Other offerings include a 31-Day Countdown, a throw blanket and pillow, dish towels and more.
- Many, if not all, of these items appear to be part of the Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection, which will be available on shopDisney beginning August 7th.
Apparel
- Those looking to put together a spooky outfit for Halloween or maybe their trip to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can find plenty of options, including a new Spirit Jersey.
- The rest of the offerings, which again appear to be mostly part of the Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection, span youth, womens and mens apparel and offer a variety of colors and designs.
Accessories
- And no Halloween outfit would be complete without a few accessories. One of the most exciting are these new Halloween Crocs.
- Two new Loungefly backpacks are also available – one with a sparkly black and orange design and the other with a Mickey pumpkin.
- And for those who have a little more to carry, this backpack, featuring all of the Fab 5 in their Halloween best, is also available.
- Of course, there have to be a couple of new spooky Mickey ears as well.
- Three new Halloween hats are also available.
- And finally, a brand new Mickey Halloween bubble wand can also be found.
Plush
- New Mickey, Minnie and Stitch Halloween plushes can also be brought home to enhance the spooky season.
Costumes
- World of Disney is even the place to go to find you Disney Halloween costume.
- A Mickey Trick-or-Treat bucket is also available to enhance your Halloween night.
- And who says Halloween is just for humans? These Halloween pet Spirit Jerseys can also be found in the store.
Mickey Pin
- For pin collectors, a spooky new Mickey Mouse pin can also be found in World of Disney.
Star Wars
- And Halloween expands to a galaxy far, far away with two new Star Wars offerings, including a new Droid figure and a Grogu plush.
Can’t make it to World of Disney? Be sure to check out all of the Halloween offerings on shopDisney as we get into the spooky season!