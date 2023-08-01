Spider-Boy Graces Two New Variant Covers for “Spider-Boy #1”

Spider-Boy’s very own solo comic series is set to swing into comic shops this fall and Marvel has shared a first look at two new variant covers for the highly anticipated first issue.

With multiple sold-out printings of his key appearances and a mysterious backstory that’s gripped the imaginations of fans, Spider-Boy’s impact on the Marvel mythos is undeniable, and it’s bound to get even bigger when he headlines his very own solo series this fall.

Leaping from the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s blockbuster run of “Spider-Man,” the series will finally reveal the startling origin of Bailey Briggs, Peter Parker’s long-lost sidekick.

In addition, Spider-Boy’s very own rogues gallery will be introduced, including the mad scientist behind his creation.

As Spider-Boy digs into his top-secret past, he’ll discover the shocking reason why no one in the Marvel Universe remembers him and if there’s anything he can do to fix it.

Answers will have to wait, but in the meantime, fans can check out new variant covers for “Spider-Boy #1″ by two of the industry’s most inventive artists: David Aja and John Tyler Christopher.

Aja’s stylish cover highlights the unique way Spider-Boy traverses the city while John Tyler Christopher’s cover breathtakingly depicts the young hero in the artist’s signature Negative Space style.

Check out the covers now and stay tuned for more sensational Spider-Boy news in the weeks ahead!

