The Fray is the Latest Band Added to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Yesterday, while waiting to see For King & Country at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT, I noticed that a new artist had been added to the rotating list of performers on the screen.

What's Happening:

  • The Fray is the latest band to be added to the lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT.

  • They will be performing on August 13 and 14, which was originally the time slot for The Bacon Brothers before they dropped out.
  • They are known for songs such as How to Save a Life, Over My Head, Never Say Never, Love Don’t Die, and more.

Current Full Schedule for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series:

  • July 27 — Funkafied
  • July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
  • July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
  • Aug. 1-3 – Funkafied
  • Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
  • Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
  • Aug. 8-10 – The Champagne Orchestra
  • Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart (NEW)
  • Aug. 13-14 – The Fray (NEW)
  • Aug. 15-17 – M-80’s
  • Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
  • Aug. 22–24 – The Female Collective
  • Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
  • Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
  • Aug. 29-31 – Element
  • Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
  • Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
  • Sep. 5-7 – Foreigners Journey
  • Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
  • Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac
  • Sept. 12-14 – Hooligans
  • Sept. 15 – Monsieur Periné
  • Sept. 16-17 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido
  • Sept. 18 – Latin Celebrity Talent (TBA)
  • Sept. 19-21 – Audio Exchange
  • Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
  • Sept. 24-25 – 98 °Sept. 27-28 – Latin Ambition
  • Sept. 29-Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
  • Oct. 3-5 – Wish Radio
  • Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
  • Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
  • Oct. 10-12 – Icon Party Band
  • Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
  • Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
  • Oct. 17-19 – Evolution Motown
  • Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
  • Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
  • Oct. 24-26 – Sound Up
  • Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
  • Oct. 31-Nov. 2 – Rexine
  • Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
  • Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
  • Nov. 7-9 – Epic Live
  • Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
  • Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special

