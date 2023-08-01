The Fray is the Latest Band Added to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Yesterday, while waiting to see For King & Country at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT, I noticed that a new artist had been added to the rotating list of performers on the screen.

What's Happening:

The Fray is the latest band to be added to the lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT.

They will be performing on August 13 and 14, which was originally the time slot for The Bacon Brothers before they dropped out.

They are known for songs such as How to Save a Life, Over My Head, Never Say Never, Love Don’t Die, and more.

Current Full Schedule for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series:

July 27 — Funkafied

July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)

July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)

Aug. 1-3 – Funkafied

Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue

Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany

Aug. 8-10 – The Champagne Orchestra

Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart (NEW)

Aug. 13-14 – The Fray (NEW)

Aug. 15-17 – M-80’s

Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 22–24 – The Female Collective

Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)

Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)

Aug. 29-31 – Element

Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men

Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe

Sep. 5-7 – Foreigners Journey

Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac

Sept. 12-14 – Hooligans

Sept. 15 – Monsieur Periné

Sept. 16-17 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido

Sept. 18 – Latin Celebrity Talent (TBA)

Sept. 19-21 – Audio Exchange

Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 24-25 – 98 °Sept. 27-28 – Latin Ambition

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men

Oct. 3-5 – Wish Radio

Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills

Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray

Oct. 10-12 – Icon Party Band

Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank

Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply

Oct. 17-19 – Evolution Motown

Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 24-26 – Sound Up

Oct. 27-30 – Hanson

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 – Rexine

Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)

Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.

Nov. 7-9 – Epic Live

Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special