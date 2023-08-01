The Fray is the Latest Band Added to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Yesterday, while waiting to see For King & Country at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT, I noticed that a new artist had been added to the rotating list of performers on the screen.
What's Happening:
- The Fray is the latest band to be added to the lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT.
- They will be performing on August 13 and 14, which was originally the time slot for The Bacon Brothers before they dropped out.
- They are known for songs such as How to Save a Life, Over My Head, Never Say Never, Love Don’t Die, and more.
Current Full Schedule for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series:
- July 27 — Funkafied
- July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
- July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
- Aug. 1-3 – Funkafied
- Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
- Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
- Aug. 8-10 – The Champagne Orchestra
- Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart (NEW)
- Aug. 13-14 – The Fray (NEW)
- Aug. 15-17 – M-80’s
- Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 22–24 – The Female Collective
- Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
- Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
- Aug. 29-31 – Element
- Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
- Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
- Sep. 5-7 – Foreigners Journey
- Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
- Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac
- Sept. 12-14 – Hooligans
- Sept. 15 – Monsieur Periné
- Sept. 16-17 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido
- Sept. 18 – Latin Celebrity Talent (TBA)
- Sept. 19-21 – Audio Exchange
- Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
- Sept. 24-25 – 98 °Sept. 27-28 – Latin Ambition
- Sept. 29-Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
- Oct. 3-5 – Wish Radio
- Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
- Oct. 10-12 – Icon Party Band
- Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
- Oct. 17-19 – Evolution Motown
- Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
- Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 24-26 – Sound Up
- Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
- Oct. 31-Nov. 2 – Rexine
- Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
- Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
- Nov. 7-9 – Epic Live
- Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning