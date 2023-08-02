Craft Beer Festival Menus at SeaWorld Orlando Available Through September 4th

There are so many different food and drink options this year at the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, taking place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through September 4. There are new offerings as well as some returning favorites. To help you save, get a sampling lanyard which includes eight samples for only $60 or 12 samples for $75.
Menus:
1. Flamecraft Bar
- South Beach Blood Orange Sunset IPA
- South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa Sparkling Ale
- Suncreek Strawberry Blonde Ambition Ale
- Suncreek Whistling Birds Raspberry Sour
- New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale
- Crooked Can Seasonal
- Swamphead Wild Night Honey Cream Ale
- Sailfish Brewing Co. Tag & Release Amber Ale
- SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale
- Blue Moon Belgium White
- Brew Hub Key Lime Pie Sour
- Suncreek Sun Squishy IPA Barley Barrel
- Cowabunga Orange Creamsicle Sour Ale
- D’Oro Mexican Lager
- Fall Nut Brown
2. Barley Barrel
- Orange Crush Pale Ale
- ZFG Zero IBU Pale Ale
- Seasonal Berliner
- Strawberry Whiskey Smash Jameson, Strawberry, Lemon Juice, Bitters, Strawberry Garnish
3. Lager than Life
- Brewlando Jernigan's Hazy IPA
- Brewlando Red Lake Irish Red
4. Café de Mar
- Vermont Woodchuck Granny Cider
- Vermont Amber Cider
- Sea Star Strawberry Daquiri
- Sea Breeze Pina Colada
- Orlando Vice
- NEW! Pipeline Pretzel Served with High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese
5. Brews and Chews
- Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen
- Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA
- Funky Buddha Tropical Floridian Wheat Ale
- Funky Buddha Vibin' Groovable Lager
- Fistful Frozen Whiskey Sour
- Fistful Bourbon, Citrus – garnished with an orange wedge
- NEW! Pulled Pork Slider Brioche Bun, Funky Buddha-infused Barbeque Smoked Pork, Jalapeno Slaw
- NEW! Cheese Curds Deep-fried Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar Breaded Cheese, Served with Spicy Ranch
- NEW! Boozy S'mores Graham Cracker, Hefeweizen Marshmallow Fluff, Chocolate Ganache
6. New Orleans Corner
- Abita TurboDog Brown Ale
- Abita Purple Haze Lager
- Hurricane Bacardi Light, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Passionfruit, Grenadine – garnished with an orange wedge
- Totchos Chili Cheese or BBQ Brisket, topped with Beer Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo
- RETURNING FAVORITE Beignets Bananas Foster or Guinness Chocolate Ganache
7. Pub Grub
- Dogfish Head 60 minute IPA
- Dogfish Head Citrus Squall Double Golden Ale
- Dogfish Head 90 minute IPA
- REIMAGINED! 60 Minute IPA Dog All Beef Hot Dog, 60 Minute IPA Infused Sauerkraut & Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions
8. Wish You Were Beer
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Hazy IPA
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
- Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale
- Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale
- Summer Shandy Citrus Ale, Lemonade – garnished with a lemon wedge
- NEW! Short Rib Poutine 12 hour Braised Pale Ale Short Rib, Sidewinder Fries, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Gravy
- NEW! Pork Belly & Kimchi Soy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Scallion Sweet Cornbread
- RETURNING FAVORITE! Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Milk Chocolate, Kentucky Bourbon, Caramelized Pecans
9. Hops & Dreams
- Anheuser-Busch Shocktop
- Anhueser-Busch Michelob Ultra
- Modelo
- Jalapeno Margarita Jalapeno Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
10. Distilled Delights
- NEW! MEZCAL TASTING Ilegal Mezcal Joven
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
- Ilegal Mezcal Anejo
- The Mango Mezcal Mango, Mezcal, Lime sour, Tajin rim
11. Go for the Grain
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
- Terrapin Luau Krunkles (Passionfruit, Orange, Guava IPA)
- Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale
- Cigar City Florida Man Double IPA
- RETURNING FAVORITE! Walking Taco Frito's Chips, Cigar City-infused Chili, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream
- NEW! Michelada Shrimp Ceviche Mexican Michelada & Lime-infused Shrimp, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
- RETURNING FAVORITE Maduro Brown Ale Cupcake Sponge Cake Soaked in Jameson Simple Syrup, Bailey's Irish Buttercream Frosting
12. Off the Vine
- NEW! WINE TASTING
- Sonoroso Velvet Red Blend
- Sonoroso Sweet Red Rosso Dolce
- Sonoroso Dark Red Blend
- Lunetta Prosecco
13. Sweet & Sour
- Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed Mango Pineapple Guava Wheat Ale
- Wicked Weed Coastal Love Hazy IPA
- Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA
- Wicked Weed Strawberry Kiwi Burst Sour Ale
- Orchard Island Tito's Vodka, Milagros Tequila, Calypso Spiced Rum, Triple Sec, Peach, Pumpkin, Sour Mix, Peach Garnish
- Blackberry Peach Sangria Tito's Vodka, White Wine, Blackberry, Peach, Orange garnish
- Fizzy Shine Wicked Dolphin Rumshine, Blood orange syrup, Ginger beer, Lemon Juice, Orange Garnish
14. Sam Adams Best Bites
- Sam Adams Boston Lager
- Sam Adams Seasonal
- Sam Adams Wicked Hazy Juicy New England IPA
- Fistful Frozen Peach Punch Fistful of Bourbon, Tea, Peach, Peach Garnish
- REIMAGINED! Birria Beef Tacos Mazina Tortilla, 8 Hour Braised Sam Adams Octoberfest Guajillo Chile Beef, Oaxaca Cheese
- NEW! Street Corn Corn Cobb, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Flaming Cheeto Crumbs
- NEW! Churro Cheesecake Deep-fried Cheesecake, Cinnamon Sugar Dust, served with Dark Chocolate Sauce & Chantilly Cream
15. Waterway Bar
- Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner
- Citrus Squall-Double Golden Ale
- Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA
- Yuengling Lager
- Sailfish Brewing Co Sunrise City American IPA
- Sailfish Brewing Co White Marlin Wheat Beer
- Michelob Ultra Light Beer
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
- Bud Light
- Heineken Lager
- Corona Premier
- Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA
16. Ale Yeah
- Big Storm Bromosa Tangerine IPA
- Big Storm Tropic Pressure Golden Ale
- Big Storm Wave Maker Amber Ale
- Surfs Up Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice
- Strawberry Margarita Strawberry Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
17. Mama's Pretzel Kitchen
- Florida Ave You're My Boy Blue Blueberry Wheat Ale
- Florida Ave Luminescence Hazy IPA
- Brew Bus Pumpkin Spiced Latte
- Breckenridge Brewing Mako Amber Ale
- Florida Ave Tangerine Splash Fruited Wheat Ale
- 3 Daughters Tropical Hefe Hefeweizen
- 3 Daughters Coffee Blonde Ale
- 3 Daughters Key Lime Cider
- Bold Rock Apple Cider
18. Be Malty, not Salty
- Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA
- Space Cowboi Double NE IPA
- Crooked Can Florida Sunshine Pilsen Malt Lager CAN
- Crooked Honey Fistful Bourbon, Hot Honey Syrup, Sour Mix, Club Soda, Lemon Garnish
- NEW! Beer Mug Pretzel Served with High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese
- NEW! Wisconsin Bratwurst Warm Pretzel Bun, High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese, Sauerkraut, Mild Giardiniera
- RETURNING FAVORITE! Pretzel Wrapped Bratwurst Served with Beer Mustard
19. Beer Garden
- Motorworks Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA
- Motorworks Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter
- Big Storm Oktoberfest
- MotorWorks Hiya Gourdie Pumpkin Ale
- Kona Hanalei IPA
- Kona Longboard Lager
20. Donut Forget My Beer
- Bud Light
- Michelob Ultra
- Tropical Breeze Bacardi Light Rum, Banana, Pineapple, Lime
- NEW! Twist & Stout Guinness Glazed Cronut
- NEW! Bacon Me Crazy Kona Glazed Donut & Bacon
- NEW! Grown Up’s Donut Holes Kona Glazed Donut Holes, Chocolate Mousse & Sugar
21. Glacier Bar
- Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale
- Elysian Space Dust IPA
- Wicked Weed Penicious IPA
- Elysian Dragons Tooth Stout
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
- Orange Blossom Brewing Honey Pilsner
- Sparkling Mojito Flor de Cana Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita Milagro Silver Tequila, Fresh lime, Spice and Pineapple