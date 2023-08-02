Craft Beer Festival Menus at SeaWorld Orlando Available Through September 4th

There are so many different food and drink options this year at the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, taking place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through September 4. There are new offerings as well as some returning favorites. To help you save, get a sampling lanyard which includes eight samples for only $60 or 12 samples for $75.

Menus:

1. Flamecraft Bar

South Beach Blood Orange Sunset IPA

South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa Sparkling Ale

Suncreek Strawberry Blonde Ambition Ale

Suncreek Whistling Birds Raspberry Sour

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

Crooked Can Seasonal

Swamphead Wild Night Honey Cream Ale

Sailfish Brewing Co. Tag & Release Amber Ale

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale

Blue Moon Belgium White

Brew Hub Key Lime Pie Sour

Suncreek Sun Squishy IPA Barley Barrel

Cowabunga Orange Creamsicle Sour Ale

D’Oro Mexican Lager

Fall Nut Brown

2. Barley Barrel

Orange Crush Pale Ale

ZFG Zero IBU Pale Ale

Seasonal Berliner

Strawberry Whiskey Smash Jameson, Strawberry, Lemon Juice, Bitters, Strawberry Garnish

3. Lager than Life

Brewlando Jernigan's Hazy IPA

Brewlando Red Lake Irish Red

4. Café de Mar

Vermont Woodchuck Granny Cider

Vermont Amber Cider

Sea Star Strawberry Daquiri

Sea Breeze Pina Colada

Orlando Vice

NEW! Pipeline Pretzel Served with High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese

5. Brews and Chews

Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen

Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA

Funky Buddha Tropical Floridian Wheat Ale

Funky Buddha Vibin' Groovable Lager

Fistful Frozen Whiskey Sour

Fistful Bourbon, Citrus – garnished with an orange wedge

NEW! Pulled Pork Slider Brioche Bun, Funky Buddha-infused Barbeque Smoked Pork, Jalapeno Slaw

NEW! Cheese Curds Deep-fried Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar Breaded Cheese, Served with Spicy Ranch

NEW! Boozy S'mores Graham Cracker, Hefeweizen Marshmallow Fluff, Chocolate Ganache

6. New Orleans Corner

Abita TurboDog Brown Ale

Abita Purple Haze Lager

Hurricane Bacardi Light, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Passionfruit, Grenadine – garnished with an orange wedge

Totchos Chili Cheese or BBQ Brisket, topped with Beer Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo

RETURNING FAVORITE Beignets Bananas Foster or Guinness Chocolate Ganache

7. Pub Grub

Dogfish Head 60 minute IPA

Dogfish Head Citrus Squall Double Golden Ale

Dogfish Head 90 minute IPA

REIMAGINED! 60 Minute IPA Dog All Beef Hot Dog, 60 Minute IPA Infused Sauerkraut & Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions

8. Wish You Were Beer

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Hazy IPA

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale

Summer Shandy Citrus Ale, Lemonade – garnished with a lemon wedge

NEW! Short Rib Poutine 12 hour Braised Pale Ale Short Rib, Sidewinder Fries, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Gravy

NEW! Pork Belly & Kimchi Soy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Scallion Sweet Cornbread

RETURNING FAVORITE! Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Milk Chocolate, Kentucky Bourbon, Caramelized Pecans

9. Hops & Dreams

Anheuser-Busch Shocktop

Anhueser-Busch Michelob Ultra

Modelo

Jalapeno Margarita Jalapeno Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime

10. Distilled Delights

NEW! MEZCAL TASTING Ilegal Mezcal Joven

Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

The Mango Mezcal Mango, Mezcal, Lime sour, Tajin rim

11. Go for the Grain

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

Terrapin Luau Krunkles (Passionfruit, Orange, Guava IPA)

Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale

Cigar City Florida Man Double IPA

RETURNING FAVORITE! Walking Taco Frito's Chips, Cigar City-infused Chili, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

NEW! Michelada Shrimp Ceviche Mexican Michelada & Lime-infused Shrimp, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

RETURNING FAVORITE Maduro Brown Ale Cupcake Sponge Cake Soaked in Jameson Simple Syrup, Bailey's Irish Buttercream Frosting

12. Off the Vine

NEW! WINE TASTING

Sonoroso Velvet Red Blend

Sonoroso Sweet Red Rosso Dolce

Sonoroso Dark Red Blend

Lunetta Prosecco

13. Sweet & Sour

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed Mango Pineapple Guava Wheat Ale

Wicked Weed Coastal Love Hazy IPA

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

Wicked Weed Strawberry Kiwi Burst Sour Ale

Orchard Island Tito's Vodka, Milagros Tequila, Calypso Spiced Rum, Triple Sec, Peach, Pumpkin, Sour Mix, Peach Garnish

Blackberry Peach Sangria Tito's Vodka, White Wine, Blackberry, Peach, Orange garnish

Fizzy Shine Wicked Dolphin Rumshine, Blood orange syrup, Ginger beer, Lemon Juice, Orange Garnish

14. Sam Adams Best Bites

Sam Adams Boston Lager

Sam Adams Seasonal

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy Juicy New England IPA

Fistful Frozen Peach Punch Fistful of Bourbon, Tea, Peach, Peach Garnish

REIMAGINED! Birria Beef Tacos Mazina Tortilla, 8 Hour Braised Sam Adams Octoberfest Guajillo Chile Beef, Oaxaca Cheese

NEW! Street Corn Corn Cobb, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Flaming Cheeto Crumbs

NEW! Churro Cheesecake Deep-fried Cheesecake, Cinnamon Sugar Dust, served with Dark Chocolate Sauce & Chantilly Cream

15. Waterway Bar

Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner

Citrus Squall-Double Golden Ale

Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA

Yuengling Lager

Sailfish Brewing Co Sunrise City American IPA

Sailfish Brewing Co White Marlin Wheat Beer

Michelob Ultra Light Beer

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

Bud Light

Heineken Lager

Corona Premier

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

16. Ale Yeah

Big Storm Bromosa Tangerine IPA

Big Storm Tropic Pressure Golden Ale

Big Storm Wave Maker Amber Ale

Surfs Up Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice

Strawberry Margarita Strawberry Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime

17. Mama's Pretzel Kitchen

Florida Ave You're My Boy Blue Blueberry Wheat Ale

Florida Ave Luminescence Hazy IPA

Brew Bus Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Breckenridge Brewing Mako Amber Ale

Florida Ave Tangerine Splash Fruited Wheat Ale

3 Daughters Tropical Hefe Hefeweizen

3 Daughters Coffee Blonde Ale

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

Bold Rock Apple Cider

18. Be Malty, not Salty

Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA

Space Cowboi Double NE IPA

Crooked Can Florida Sunshine Pilsen Malt Lager CAN

Crooked Honey Fistful Bourbon, Hot Honey Syrup, Sour Mix, Club Soda, Lemon Garnish

NEW! Beer Mug Pretzel Served with High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese

NEW! Wisconsin Bratwurst Warm Pretzel Bun, High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese, Sauerkraut, Mild Giardiniera

RETURNING FAVORITE! Pretzel Wrapped Bratwurst Served with Beer Mustard

19. Beer Garden

Motorworks Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA

Motorworks Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

Big Storm Oktoberfest

MotorWorks Hiya Gourdie Pumpkin Ale

Kona Hanalei IPA

Kona Longboard Lager

20. Donut Forget My Beer

Bud Light

Michelob Ultra

Tropical Breeze Bacardi Light Rum, Banana, Pineapple, Lime

NEW! Twist & Stout Guinness Glazed Cronut

NEW! Bacon Me Crazy Kona Glazed Donut & Bacon

NEW! Grown Up’s Donut Holes Kona Glazed Donut Holes, Chocolate Mousse & Sugar

21. Glacier Bar