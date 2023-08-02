ESPN, Pro Football Hall of Fame Extend Relationship with New Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement

ESPN and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have extended their long-standing relationship with a new multi-year media rights agreement which will keep the annual Enshrinement ceremony airing on ESPN.

What they’re saying:

  • Julie Sobieski, ESPN Senior Vice President of League Programming: “The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement is a special celebration of the game and meaningful recognition for the greats who contributed at the highest level. We look forward to honoring these legends each summer and showcasing the start of another football season. We thank the Hall of Fame for all their collaboration through the years and look forward to continuing the relationship for years to come.”
  • Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: “To realize that ESPN has been at our side for three decades shows the depth of a relationship that I know both sides feel is stronger than ever. We’re pleased to extend our agreement, and we look forward to the next chapters of the stories we will tell together.”