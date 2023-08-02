Fry and Bender Recreate a 1000-Year-Old Candy in Opening Scene of Hulu’s Second Episode of “Futurama”

After the long-awaited return of the beloved animated series Futurama on Hulu last week, the streamer has shared the opening scene from the second episode.
- In the opening scene from the second episode of Hulu’s new season of Futurama, Fry and Bender try to recreate a candy that hasn’t been made in a thousand years.
- The second episode of Futurama season 11 is now streaming on Hulu. Check out the opening scene below:
- After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone.
- New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles.
- Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.
- Returning cast members include:
- John DiMaggio
- Billy West
- Katey Sagal
- Tress MacNeille
- Maurice LaMarche
- Lauren Tom
- Phil LaMarr
- David Herman
- Season 11 of Futurama premiered Monday, July 24th with one episode and new episodes will be released weekly on Mondays on Hulu.