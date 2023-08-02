Fry and Bender Recreate a 1000-Year-Old Candy in Opening Scene of Hulu’s Second Episode of “Futurama”

After the long-awaited return of the beloved animated series Futurama on Hulu last week, the streamer has shared the opening scene from the second episode.

In the opening scene from the second episode of Hulu’s new season of Futurama, Fry and Bender try to recreate a candy that hasn’t been made in a thousand years.

The second episode of Futurama season 11 is now streaming on Hulu. Check out the opening scene below:

