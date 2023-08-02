Give Kids The World And Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Auctioning Roller Coaster Car

Give Kids The World and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are teaming up to help raise funds for their organization, auctioning off a bit of history from the Tampa Bay landmark.

A vehicle from the recently closed Sand Serpent roller coaster can be yours, with all the proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World.

Those interested can head to the Ebay listing

Sand Serpent was a Wild Mouse roller coaster located at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, after operating at their sister park, Busch Gardens Williamsburg from 1996 – 2003. In 2004 it was relocated to Tampa, where it opened as Cheetah Chase, changing the name to Sand Serpent in 2011, around the opening of another roller coaster, Cheetah Hunt, at the park.

Busch Gardens announced in June that Sand Serpent would close in July, with the attraction officially closing on July 9, 2023.

Give Kids The World is a non-profit organization that created Give Kids The World Village – a whimsical, 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides transformative weeklong wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.

When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish – providing each child and his/her family with a magical weeklong stay at absolutely no cost.

Each family receives transportation, accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, nightly entertainment, donated tickets to Orlando’s world-class theme parks and attractions, and priceless interactive experiences at the Village.