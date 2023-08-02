“Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook” On Sale Now

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is on sale now and Marvel has all the information you need. Featuring a revamped ruleset packed with hundreds of powers and dozens of character profiles, the Core Rulebook is a must-have for all tabletop role-players and Marvel fans alike.
- The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Roll20, Demiplane, Target and wherever books are sold.
- RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook.
- Fully updated and expanded from the 'PLAYTEST RULEBOOK', the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends.
- But this isn't the end. Just like the ever-expanding Marvel Universe, the Marvel Multiverse RPG is set to dive even deeper with not one, not two, but three upcoming releases:
- Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang
- Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion
- Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Spider-Verse Expansion
- The call has gone out for heroes everywhere to defeat the malicious machinations of Kang the Conqueror! "The Cataclysm of Kang" will take characters from Hell’s Kitchen, to a reality where Hydra runs the world, to a chase across time! In these six adventures, players can choose new heroes each time or form a campaign that takes them from street-level heroes to cosmic champions.
- Featuring an all-star cast of writers, "The Cataclysm of Kang" is written by Matt Forbeck (Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game lead writer), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Into the Mother Lands lead designer), Elisa Teague (Transformers Roleplaying Game, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything), Jesse Scoble (Silver Age Sentinels, A Game of Thrones RPG), Devinder Thiara (Conan: Shining Kingdoms—Dowry of the Peacock Seal, Dune: Masters of Dune) and Marty Forbeck (Shotguns & Sorcery: The 5E Sourcebook).
- It also features dozens of new Super Heroes to play as and new art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman.
- “To me, my X-Men!” This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes.
- Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel’s incredible army of artists, the "X-Men Expansion" is jammed full of vital information about Marvel’s most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers!
- It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!
- Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! The "Spider-Verse Expansion" takes you deep into the life of Marvel’s most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse.
- This expansion to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos.
- Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!).
- Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more.