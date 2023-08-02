“Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook” On Sale Now

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is on sale now and Marvel has all the information you need. Featuring a revamped ruleset packed with hundreds of powers and dozens of character profiles, the Core Rulebook is a must-have for all tabletop role-players and Marvel fans alike.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is available on Amazon Barnes & Noble Roll20 Demiplane Target

is available on RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook.

Fully updated and expanded from the 'PLAYTEST RULEBOOK', the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends.

But this isn't the end. Just like the ever-expanding Marvel Universe, the Marvel Multiverse RPG is set to dive even deeper with not one, not two, but three upcoming releases: Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Spider-Verse Expansion



The call has gone out for heroes everywhere to defeat the malicious machinations of Kang the Conqueror! "The Cataclysm of Kang" will take characters from Hell’s Kitchen, to a reality where Hydra runs the world, to a chase across time! In these six adventures, players can choose new heroes each time or form a campaign that takes them from street-level heroes to cosmic champions.

Featuring an all-star cast of writers, "The Cataclysm of Kang" is written by Matt Forbeck (Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game lead writer), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Into the Mother Lands lead designer), Elisa Teague (Transformers Roleplaying Game, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything), Jesse Scoble (Silver Age Sentinels, A Game of Thrones RPG), Devinder Thiara (Conan: Shining Kingdoms—Dowry of the Peacock Seal, Dune: Masters of Dune) and Marty Forbeck (Shotguns & Sorcery: The 5E Sourcebook).

It also features dozens of new Super Heroes to play as and new art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman.

“To me, my X-Men!” This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes.

Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel’s incredible army of artists, the "X-Men Expansion" is jammed full of vital information about Marvel’s most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers!

It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!