Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, sometimes eating out can be tough, but thankfully, Disney takes those dietary restrictions into consideration. There are many different plant-based options this year at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

What's Available:

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders with vegan blue cheese, vegan ranch, and celery

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with vegan blue cheese and ranch

Flavors from Fire

Impossible Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy Asian slaw on a sesame seed bun

Greece

Plant-based Impossible Moussaka

India

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream

Refreshment Outpost

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried Ben’s Original Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw.

Shimmering Sips Hosted by CORKCICLE

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips

The Fry Basket

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli

Fry Flight

Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries

The Noodle Exchange (Opening August 15)

Tofu Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and baby bok choy in citrus-sesame broth