Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, sometimes eating out can be tough, but thankfully, Disney takes those dietary restrictions into consideration. There are many different plant-based options this year at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

What's Available:

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

  • Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders with vegan blue cheese, vegan ranch, and celery
  • Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with vegan blue cheese and ranch

Flavors from Fire

  • Impossible Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy Asian slaw on a sesame seed bun

Greece

  • Plant-based Impossible Moussaka

India

  • Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream

Refreshment Outpost

  • Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried Ben’s Original Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw.

Shimmering Sips Hosted by CORKCICLE

  • Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

  • Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce
  • Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips

The Fry Basket

  • Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli
  • Fry Flight
  • Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries

The Noodle Exchange (Opening August 15)

  • Tofu Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and baby bok choy in citrus-sesame broth

