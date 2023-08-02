Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, sometimes eating out can be tough, but thankfully, Disney takes those dietary restrictions into consideration. There are many different plant-based options this year at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
What's Available:
Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey
- Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders with vegan blue cheese, vegan ranch, and celery
- Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with vegan blue cheese and ranch
Flavors from Fire
- Impossible Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy Asian slaw on a sesame seed bun
Greece
- Plant-based Impossible Moussaka
India
- Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream
Refreshment Outpost
- Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried Ben’s Original Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw.
Shimmering Sips Hosted by CORKCICLE
- Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)
- Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips
The Fry Basket
- Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli
- Fry Flight
- Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries
The Noodle Exchange (Opening August 15)
- Tofu Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and baby bok choy in citrus-sesame broth
