Plant-Based Peanut and Banana Torte Recipe From California Grill

Disney Parks Blog shared a delicious plant-based recipe that is found at California Grill.

What's Happening:

  • If you enjoy the plant-based Peanut and Banana Torte from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you can now make this delicious treat from your own home.
  • It features a shortbread crust made with gluten-free flour, a peanut butter filling, and a delicious white chocolate glaze.
  • It is served with blackberry-banana sauce, miso caramel, peanut crumble, and caramelized bananas.

Recipe:

SHORTBREAD CRUST:

  • 2/3 cup coconut oil
  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2/3 cup gluten-free flour
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:

  • 3 cups creamy peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup coconut oil
  • 3/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:

  • 16 ounces plant-based white chocolate, chopped
  • 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil

BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:

  • 1 1/2 cup fresh blackberries
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoons pectin
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

MISO CARAMEL:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup corn syrup
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons miso paste

PEANUT CRUMBLE:

  • 1/2 cup chopped peanuts
  • 1 1/4 cups almond flour
  • 1/2 cup softened coconut oil
  • 1/3 cup agave syrup
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

CARAMELIZED BANANAS:

  • 3 bananas
  • 1/4 cup sugar

TOPPING:

  • Flaked sea salt, to taste
  • 24 fresh blackberries

FOR SHORTBREAD CRUST:

  • Preheat the oven to 300°F.
  • Melt coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl at 50% power for 30-45 seconds.
  • Combine melted coconut oil, almond flour, gluten-free flour, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in large bowl. Stir to combine.
  • Firmly press into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown.
  • Cool at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

FOR PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:

  • Melt peanut butter and coconut oil in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.
  • Add maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir until combined. Pour on top of cooled shortbread crust.
  • Freeze for 4 hours to set.

FOR WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:

  • Melt chopped white chocolate in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted.
  • Combine coconut milk and coconut oil in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until hot. Pour into melted white chocolate and stir until smooth.
  • Pour on top of shortbread and peanut butter filling, making sure to evenly cover the top.
  • Freeze until ready to serve.

FOR BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:

  • Place blackberries in a food processor or blender and purée until smooth. If desired, strain blackberries with a mesh strainer to remove seeds. Place in a small saucepan.
  • Purée bananas and add to blackberries. Stir in 1/3 cup sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
  • Once purée is boiling, combine pectin and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle over top of blackberry-banana sauce and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in salt.
  • Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

FOR MISO CARAMEL:

  • Combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until boiling. Cook, undisturbed for 10-12 minutes until dark amber in color.
  • Remove from heat and slowly stir in coconut milk. Stir until smooth.
  • Add miso and set aside until ready to serve.

FOR PEANUT CRUMBLE:

  • Preheat the oven to 275°F.
  • Mix chopped peanuts, almond flour, coconut oil, agave syrup, and baking soda in a medium bowl until crumbs form.
  • Spread on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes, until golden brown.
  • Set aside until ready to serve.

FOR CARAMELIZED BANANA:

  • Slice each banana into 1/2-inch thick circles for a total of 24 slices. Place sugar in a small bowl.
  • Dip top of each banana slice in sugar. Use a cooking torch to melt sugar on each slice until melted and browned. Banana slices can also be broiled on the top rack of the oven for 1-2 minutes.
  • Cool completely before serving, but do not refrigerate.

TO SERVE:

  • Remove torte from the freezer. Cut into 12 rectangles, each one approximately 4 inches long and 1 1/4 inches wide.
  • Smear 1-2 tablespoons of blackberry banana sauce in the center of each plate. Top with peanut banana torte.
  • Spoon 1 tablespoon caramel around the plate and sprinkle desired amount of crumble around the plate.
  • Place 2 caramelized bananas and fresh blackberries on each plate. Sprinkle flaked sea salt on top of the torte.
  • Serves 12

