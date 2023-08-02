Plant-Based Peanut and Banana Torte Recipe From California Grill

Disney Parks Blog shared a delicious plant-based recipe that is found at California Grill.

What's Happening:

If you enjoy the plant-based Peanut and Banana Torte from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you can now make this delicious treat from your own home.

It features a shortbread crust made with gluten-free flour, a peanut butter filling, and a delicious white chocolate glaze.

It is served with blackberry-banana sauce, miso caramel, peanut crumble, and caramelized bananas.

Recipe:

SHORTBREAD CRUST:

2/3 cup coconut oil

2 cups almond flour

2/3 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:

3 cups creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup coconut oil

3/4 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:

16 ounces plant-based white chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1/4 cup coconut oil

BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:

1 1/2 cup fresh blackberries

2 ripe bananas

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

3/4 teaspoons pectin

1/8 teaspoon salt

MISO CARAMEL:

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/3 cup water

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1 1/2 teaspoons miso paste

PEANUT CRUMBLE:

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1 1/4 cups almond flour

1/2 cup softened coconut oil

1/3 cup agave syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

CARAMELIZED BANANAS:

3 bananas

1/4 cup sugar

TOPPING:

Flaked sea salt, to taste

24 fresh blackberries

FOR SHORTBREAD CRUST:

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

Melt coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl at 50% power for 30-45 seconds.

Combine melted coconut oil, almond flour, gluten-free flour, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in large bowl. Stir to combine.

Firmly press into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown.

Cool at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

FOR PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:

Melt peanut butter and coconut oil in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.

Add maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir until combined. Pour on top of cooled shortbread crust.

Freeze for 4 hours to set.

FOR WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:

Melt chopped white chocolate in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted.

Combine coconut milk and coconut oil in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until hot. Pour into melted white chocolate and stir until smooth.

Pour on top of shortbread and peanut butter filling, making sure to evenly cover the top.

Freeze until ready to serve.

FOR BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:

Place blackberries in a food processor or blender and purée until smooth. If desired, strain blackberries with a mesh strainer to remove seeds. Place in a small saucepan.

Purée bananas and add to blackberries. Stir in 1/3 cup sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.

Once purée is boiling, combine pectin and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle over top of blackberry-banana sauce and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in salt.

Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

FOR MISO CARAMEL:

Combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until boiling. Cook, undisturbed for 10-12 minutes until dark amber in color.

Remove from heat and slowly stir in coconut milk. Stir until smooth.

Add miso and set aside until ready to serve.

FOR PEANUT CRUMBLE:

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Mix chopped peanuts, almond flour, coconut oil, agave syrup, and baking soda in a medium bowl until crumbs form.

Spread on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes, until golden brown.

Set aside until ready to serve.

FOR CARAMELIZED BANANA:

Slice each banana into 1/2-inch thick circles for a total of 24 slices. Place sugar in a small bowl.

Dip top of each banana slice in sugar. Use a cooking torch to melt sugar on each slice until melted and browned. Banana slices can also be broiled on the top rack of the oven for 1-2 minutes.

Cool completely before serving, but do not refrigerate.

TO SERVE:

Remove torte from the freezer. Cut into 12 rectangles, each one approximately 4 inches long and 1 1/4 inches wide.

Smear 1-2 tablespoons of blackberry banana sauce in the center of each plate. Top with peanut banana torte.

Spoon 1 tablespoon caramel around the plate and sprinkle desired amount of crumble around the plate.

Place 2 caramelized bananas and fresh blackberries on each plate. Sprinkle flaked sea salt on top of the torte.

Serves 12