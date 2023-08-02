Plant-Based Peanut and Banana Torte Recipe From California Grill

Disney Parks Blog shared a delicious plant-based recipe that is found at California Grill.
What's Happening:
- If you enjoy the plant-based Peanut and Banana Torte from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you can now make this delicious treat from your own home.
- It features a shortbread crust made with gluten-free flour, a peanut butter filling, and a delicious white chocolate glaze.
- It is served with blackberry-banana sauce, miso caramel, peanut crumble, and caramelized bananas.
Recipe:
SHORTBREAD CRUST:
- 2/3 cup coconut oil
- 2 cups almond flour
- 2/3 cup gluten-free flour
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:
- 3 cups creamy peanut butter
- 3/4 cup coconut oil
- 3/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:
- 16 ounces plant-based white chocolate, chopped
- 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:
- 1 1/2 cup fresh blackberries
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 3/4 teaspoons pectin
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
MISO CARAMEL:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup corn syrup
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons miso paste
PEANUT CRUMBLE:
- 1/2 cup chopped peanuts
- 1 1/4 cups almond flour
- 1/2 cup softened coconut oil
- 1/3 cup agave syrup
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
CARAMELIZED BANANAS:
- 3 bananas
- 1/4 cup sugar
TOPPING:
- Flaked sea salt, to taste
- 24 fresh blackberries
FOR SHORTBREAD CRUST:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F.
- Melt coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl at 50% power for 30-45 seconds.
- Combine melted coconut oil, almond flour, gluten-free flour, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in large bowl. Stir to combine.
- Firmly press into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown.
- Cool at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.
FOR PEANUT BUTTER FILLING:
- Melt peanut butter and coconut oil in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.
- Add maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir until combined. Pour on top of cooled shortbread crust.
- Freeze for 4 hours to set.
FOR WHITE CHOCOLATE GLAZE:
- Melt chopped white chocolate in a large microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted.
- Combine coconut milk and coconut oil in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until hot. Pour into melted white chocolate and stir until smooth.
- Pour on top of shortbread and peanut butter filling, making sure to evenly cover the top.
- Freeze until ready to serve.
FOR BLACKBERRY-BANANA SAUCE:
- Place blackberries in a food processor or blender and purée until smooth. If desired, strain blackberries with a mesh strainer to remove seeds. Place in a small saucepan.
- Purée bananas and add to blackberries. Stir in 1/3 cup sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
- Once purée is boiling, combine pectin and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle over top of blackberry-banana sauce and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in salt.
- Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
FOR MISO CARAMEL:
- Combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until boiling. Cook, undisturbed for 10-12 minutes until dark amber in color.
- Remove from heat and slowly stir in coconut milk. Stir until smooth.
- Add miso and set aside until ready to serve.
FOR PEANUT CRUMBLE:
- Preheat the oven to 275°F.
- Mix chopped peanuts, almond flour, coconut oil, agave syrup, and baking soda in a medium bowl until crumbs form.
- Spread on an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes, until golden brown.
- Set aside until ready to serve.
FOR CARAMELIZED BANANA:
- Slice each banana into 1/2-inch thick circles for a total of 24 slices. Place sugar in a small bowl.
- Dip top of each banana slice in sugar. Use a cooking torch to melt sugar on each slice until melted and browned. Banana slices can also be broiled on the top rack of the oven for 1-2 minutes.
- Cool completely before serving, but do not refrigerate.
TO SERVE:
- Remove torte from the freezer. Cut into 12 rectangles, each one approximately 4 inches long and 1 1/4 inches wide.
- Smear 1-2 tablespoons of blackberry banana sauce in the center of each plate. Top with peanut banana torte.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon caramel around the plate and sprinkle desired amount of crumble around the plate.
- Place 2 caramelized bananas and fresh blackberries on each plate. Sprinkle flaked sea salt on top of the torte.
- Serves 12
