Pre-Orders Remain Open for RockLove’s Ursula Shell Necklace Now in Third Wave of Production

Early this summer RockLove introduced a new version of their gorgeous Ursula Shell Necklace. This time, the pendant is inspired by the necklace worn in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The popular design has sold out quickly, but fans can still pre-order the necklace as RockLove enters a third wave of production.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The necklace has proven to be a big hit with Disney fans and RockLove is already on their third wave of pre-orders.
- This beautiful necklace is officially licensed and was created in collaboration with Disney. It’s handcrafted in durable artisan brass and plated in warm polished 14K yellow gold.
- Like all of RockLove’s signature pieces, the Ursula Shell Necklace is substantial in weight and meticulously sculpted. Three-dimensional and double-sided, with a realistic hollow chamber. The exquisite spiraling shell free-slides along an adjustable yellow gold plated brass snake chain, complete with signature tag and graceful extender weight.
- While equally show-stopping, this necklace is a smaller, more wearable size than that seen on-screen.
- Guests can place their pre-orders now while the necklaces are currently in production. Each necklace sells for $99.00 and is expected to ship to fans in early September.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID 2023 Ursula Shell Necklace – $99.00
- Official licensed Disney product
- Nickel-free artisan brass
- 14K yellow gold plated finish
- 18 to 20 inch adjustable snake chain
- 26mm x 20mm x 5.5mm
- Every piece of Disney X RockLove jewelry arrives in a signature Disney X RockLove Boutique Box
- Also includes a Disney X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!