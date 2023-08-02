Pre-Orders Remain Open for RockLove’s Ursula Shell Necklace Now in Third Wave of Production

Early this summer RockLove introduced a new version of their gorgeous Ursula Shell Necklace. This time, the pendant is inspired by the necklace worn in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The popular design has sold out quickly, but fans can still pre-order the necklace as RockLove enters a third wave of production.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The necklace has proven to be a big hit with Disney fans and RockLove is already on their third wave of pre-orders.

This beautiful necklace is officially licensed and was created in collaboration with Disney. It’s handcrafted in durable artisan brass and plated in warm polished 14K yellow gold.

Like all of RockLove’s signature pieces, the Ursula Shell Necklace is substantial in weight and meticulously sculpted. Three-dimensional and double-sided, with a realistic hollow chamber. The exquisite spiraling shell free-slides along an adjustable yellow gold plated brass snake chain, complete with signature tag and graceful extender weight.

While equally show-stopping, this necklace is a smaller, more wearable size than that seen on-screen.

Guests can place their pre-orders now while the necklaces are currently in production

Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID 2023 Ursula Shell Necklace – $99.00

Official licensed Disney product

Nickel-free artisan brass

14K yellow gold plated finish

18 to 20 inch adjustable snake chain

26mm x 20mm x 5.5mm

Every piece of Disney X RockLove jewelry arrives in a signature Disney X RockLove Boutique Box

Also includes a Disney X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!