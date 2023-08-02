Shanghai Disney Resort and Dettol Agree to Multi-Year Resort Alliance

Shanghai Disney Resort and Dettol have announced that the two companies are embarking on a multi-year resort alliance, with Dettol as the Official Cleaning and Hygiene Provider of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Under the alliance, Dettol will provide professional-grade disinfection and sterilization products for over 300 handwashing stations and 70 hand sanitizer dispensers across the park and at the resort's hotels, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, offering guests convenient access to disinfection products while enjoying their time at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In addition, Dettol will also exclusively present "Hand Hygiene Tips" at handwashing facilities throughout the resort.

These practical reminders, focusing on the importance of proper handwashing using the "seven-step handwashing technique," aim to educate guests, particularly young guests, about personal hygiene and preventative health measures.

As a noteworthy highlight of this new alliance, Dettol will become the exclusive sponsor of Shanghai Disneyland's beloved percussion show, The JAMMitors!, offering high-energy live entertainment where the resort’s talented cast members deliver catchy rhythmic performances on customized garbage sorting bins.

With Dettol’s special brand presence in this exciting and educational ensemble, The JAMMitors! aims to foster a culture of responsible recycling and cleanliness among guests.

With the establishment of the new alliance, the two companies will continue to explore new and innovative solutions in the years to come, such as a custom-themed handwashing sink in the resort.

The specially designed handwashing station will offer an enhanced handwashing experience, while promoting personal hygiene and cleanliness among guests and consumers.

