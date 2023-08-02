Dress to Impress the Galaxy with “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Styles from Her Universe and Hot Topic

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, and they are always up on the latest fashion trends, so naturally they’re now sporting new styles themed to live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka. But they’re not the only ones! Hot Topic’s sibling brand Her Universe—founded by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano—put together an incredible assortment of apparel (including some HU exclusive looks) inspired by the former Jedi’s distinct look.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Her Universe is at it again! The geek couture brand has just dropped a new line inspired by Star Wars and this time the emphasis is on Ahsoka Tano.

While Ahsoka is hardly new to the Her Universe family, this is the first collection we’re seeing from the brand that ties into the live-action series.

The full collection features a cape, jackets, shirts and hoodies showcasing Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and the trusty astromech, Chopper. Most of these styles are exclusive to Her Universe although five selections have been made available at Hot Topic too.

Our Universe Star Wars Ahsoka Ezra Bridger Hoodie – $59.90-$63.90

As is often the case with Her Universe apparel, many of the ladies’ styles are available in inclusive sizing with both traditional and plus sizes being offered.

Fans can also shop the unisex styles for everyone under the Our Universe label. Currently these offerings apply to the Ezra Bridger and Chopper designs.

The Ahsoka Collection is available now at Her Universe Hot Topic

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Ahsoka

Hera Syndulla

Sabine Wren

Ezra Bridger

Chopper

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!