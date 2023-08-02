You Are Cordially Invited to the Wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost with These Two Variant Covers

Hitting stands next month, “X-Men #26″ and "Invincible Iron Man #10″ will feature the long-awaited wedding between Emma Frost and Tony Stark! Current “X-Men” and "Invincible Iron Man” writer Gerry Duggan will deliver this moment that fans never thought would happen, alongside series artists Stefano Caselli (“X-Men”) and Juan Frigeri ("Invincible Iron Man”).

Teased for years, this highly-anticipated story will tie directly into “Fall of X,” the dark new era of X-Men storytelling which officially kicked off in last week’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.”

Krakoa has fallen and for the first time in ages, the X-Men have their backs against the wall.

“Fall of X” calls for bold new alliances and as Emma Frost and Tony Stark’s Hellfire Club partnership strengthens so will their romantic feelings.

First, in “X-Men #26,” the X-Men are taken aback by Tony’s shocking proposal as well as Emma’s answer of “Yes!”

Then, readers are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost in "Invincible Iron Man #10.”

Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow.

In honor of the occasion, acclaimed artist Meghan Hetrick has turned out two stunning variant covers for "Invincible Iron Man #10.

An homage to Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s iconic wedding in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, this variant cover will be available in two formats, one depicting the characters in super hero attire and one featuring them in fashionable formalwear.

Check out Meghan Hetrick’s covers now and RSVP to the comic book wedding of the decade by preordering “X-Men #26″ and "Invincible Iron Man #27″ at your local comic shop today.

What they’re saying: