Kick Off Your Halloween Celebration with BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Clothing and Accessories

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out their Disney Halloween exclusives spanning apparel, accessories, and collectibles.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to Halloween apparel and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusives covering everything from Disney and Star Wars franchises to help fans to bring a bit of spooky fun to their seasonal look and home decor.

Lately, we’ve been obsessed with The Nightmare Before Christmas, probably because this year marks the film’s 30th anniversary! You can celebrate at home with a Countdown to Christmas and Halloween calendar; a Holiday Tree inspired LED candle; or an incredible Cloche Terrarium Planter featuring Jack’s house.

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Countdown to Christmas & Halloween Calendar – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Tree Flameless LED Candle – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack's House Halloween Cloche Terrarium Planter – BoxLunch Exclusive

Fans hoping to bring some fun to their apparel can start and end the day in Disney style! Go dark with the Mickey Mouse spider web smock dress, or brighten things up with a Halloween icon cardigan that will definitely turn heads.

Disney Mickey Mouse Spider Web Long Sleeve Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Icons Cardigan – BoxLunch Exclusive

Kiss the day goodbye and slip into comfy sleep pants featuring Hitchhiking Ghosts, or jack-o-lanterns paying homage to your favorite Disney parks attraction or characters.

Disney The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Allover Print Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Allover Print Plus Size Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive

Take the Halloween spirit with you on the go when you carry one of these Loungefly bags or wallets on your daily adventures. Join Lilo & Stitch for some glow in the dark mischief, bring a candy-loving Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) along for the ride, or have some jack-o-lantern fun with Stitch and Angel.

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Glow-in-The-Dark Jack-O-Lantern Crossbody Bag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Halloween Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series Angel & Stitch Jack-O-Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Finally accessorize all month long and on your next Disney vacation the Halloween Earrings set that feature spider webs, Mickey Mouse as a ghost, bats, pumpkins, and simple black studs.

Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Icons Earring Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Then move up from your ears to the top of your head with…Ear Headbands! Two of our favorite designs are the new bat wing ears and the glow in the dark spider web style.

Disney Minnie Mouse Bat Wing Ears Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Spiderweb Ears Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

