Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Returns to LEGOLAND California on Select Dates in September and October

At LEGOLAND California Resort, the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party returns for family-friendly fun on select dates in September and October.
What's Happening:
- Brick-or-Treat! Ghouls and goblins are busy brewing up the thrilling kids’ Halloween celebration at LEGOLAND California Resort.
- Kicking off September 16th, Brick-or-Treat transforms the Park into a fun-filled Halloween escape with tons of candy, new shows, and a never-before-seen LEGO character.
- The event runs on select days through October 29th, and all frighteningly fun festivities are included with general admission.
- Monster Party begins when guests enter the Park, and Monster Security Checkpoint Street Performers check that only “real monsters” enter the party!
- Meet LEGO Monster characters, including the new Spider Lady, before “brick-or-treating” down the Candy Trail.
- Along the way, discover treat stations across six festive zones – Monster Party Zone, Happy Harvest, Wicked Street Way, Shipwreck Alley, Creatures of the Kingdom, and Curse of the Pharaoh.
- Rock out to the Skeleton Brass Band, take photos at the new Monster Block of Fame, and be sure to say “boo!” to the friendly stilt walkers all throughout the Park.
It wouldn’t be Brick-or-Treat without shows and entertainment including:
- (NEW) Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy: Learn the story of Wolf Guy, a monster who gets himself into a hairy situation. This silly comedy is sure to have all guests giggling and smiling.
- (NEW) Wacky Witch Trail: This is a wicked walkthrough experience with witches and cauldrons of candy.
- (NEW) Pirate Captain’s Shipwreck Shanty: Help the sea-faring scallywags navigate ghostly riddles in this interactive show. Discover which key unlocks the mysterious Siren’s Treasure chest!
- The Monster Rock Off: Witness Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, Wolf Guy, and Zombie Cheerleader in their LEGO Monster band as they battle it out for the title of best rocker. This is an epic, live rock concert full of classic rock n’ roll songs – plus, you get to decide who wins the rock off.
- Lord Vampyre’s Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Costume Party: Everyone is invited to compete in the famous costume contest and party hosted by Lord Vampyre. Make sure you wear your best monster costume to dance your skeletons off. Stick around for a vamp cha cha cha after the contest.
- Zombie Cheer Crew: Join LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her crew as they conduct cheer tryouts with some drop-dead killer moves!
- The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie: This exclusive 4D movie features exciting chases, tongue-in-cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water, and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats!
- Jam Out with the Rockers: Enter the Dead Beats Studio and meet Monster Rocker or Rocker in the flesh! Select your rock song and jam out in the studio.
- Disco Dragon Coaster: For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco makeover with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere.
- Spiderling Build: Build your very own LEGO spider.