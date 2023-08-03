Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Returns to LEGOLAND California on Select Dates in September and October

At LEGOLAND California Resort, the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party returns for family-friendly fun on select dates in September and October.

What's Happening:

Brick-or-Treat! Ghouls and goblins are busy brewing up the thrilling kids’ Halloween celebration at LEGOLAND California Resort.

Kicking off September 16th, Brick-or-Treat transforms the Park into a fun-filled Halloween escape with tons of candy, new shows, and a never-before-seen LEGO character.

The event runs on select days through October 29th, and all frighteningly fun festivities are included with general admission.

Monster Party begins when guests enter the Park, and Monster Security Checkpoint Street Performers check that only “real monsters” enter the party!

Meet LEGO Monster characters, including the new Spider Lady, before “brick-or-treating” down the Candy Trail.

Along the way, discover treat stations across six festive zones – Monster Party Zone, Happy Harvest, Wicked Street Way, Shipwreck Alley, Creatures of the Kingdom, and Curse of the Pharaoh.

Rock out to the Skeleton Brass Band, take photos at the new Monster Block of Fame, and be sure to say “boo!” to the friendly stilt walkers all throughout the Park.

It wouldn’t be Brick-or-Treat without shows and entertainment including: