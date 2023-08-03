Capwolf Returns for Limited Comic Series “Capwolf and the Howling Commandos”

In the early 90s, Steve Rogers transformed into Capwolf in writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Rik Levins’ unforgettable Man and Wolf story arc. Now over 30 years later, Capwolf is back in his own limited series, Capwolf and the Howling Commandos!

Written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Carlos Magno, this four-issue limited series will tell an all-new story where Steve becomes a terrifying werewolf during an early World War II mission. Luckily, his fiercest allies are by his side–Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos! After years of combat, this elite squad of soldiers thought they’ve seen it all but this might be their wildest adventure yet as the series captures the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic wartime storytelling with a modern mystical twist!

When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?

Check out an assortment of covers, including a Hidden Gem wraparound piece using Jack Kirby art of the original Howling Commandos and the issue two cover.

