Ravensburger and Gen Con Announce Operational Update for Disney Lorcana Purchasing Line

Disney Lorcana’s exclusive debut at Gen Con 2023 is proving popular — leading to some operational updates for the Ravensburger booth at the event.

Following some issues that arose this morning in regards to Disney Lorcana products going on sale at Gen Con Indianapolis, the convention and Ravensburger have announced an update for those looking to purchase Lorcana items.

Now, the line for the Ravensburger Booth (#2001) for Friday, August 4th will begin tonight — Thursday, August 3rd — at 6 p.m.. This means that the line has now started.

Stanchioned lines will form outside of the Hall F doors at the Hoosier Concourse.

These lines will feed into the booth beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Of note, spaces cannot be held for others.

