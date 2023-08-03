Ravensburger and Gen Con Announce Operational Update for Disney Lorcana Purchasing Line

Disney Lorcana’s exclusive debut at Gen Con 2023 is proving popular — leading to some operational updates for the Ravensburger booth at the event.
What’s Happening:
- Following some issues that arose this morning in regards to Disney Lorcana products going on sale at Gen Con Indianapolis, the convention and Ravensburger have announced an update for those looking to purchase Lorcana items.
- Now, the line for the Ravensburger Booth (#2001) for Friday, August 4th will begin tonight — Thursday, August 3rd — at 6 p.m.. This means that the line has now started.
- Stanchioned lines will form outside of the Hall F doors at the Hoosier Concourse.
- These lines will feed into the booth beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
- Of note, spaces cannot be held for others.
- According to Gen Con’s Twitter, the same procedures will be followed for Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday.
About Disney Lorcana:
- Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game from Ravensburger.
- In the game, Illumineers can wield ink and create a team of Disney characters to collect Lore. Special powers, awesome art, and other surprises also await players.
- You can check out my review of the game as well as his recap of the first Starter Deck Challenge from Gen Con.
- Following its Gen Con premiere, Disney Lorcana will be released to local game shops and Disney Parks on August 18th and will be available at larger retailers on September 1st.