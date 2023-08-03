Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrating the Birth of a Baby Mandrill

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park is celebrating the birth of an adorable baby mandrill.

What's Happening:

Weighing less than three pounds, this pint-sized baby girl is named Saffron and could almost fit in the palm of your hand.

Despite this newborn’s current size, mandrills are the largest species of monkeys in the world, and she could grow up to 25 pounds in a few years.

For now, though, Saffron is clinging tightly to her mom, Hazel, and nursing in the treetops of their habitat on Kilimanjaro Safaris

With only about 4,000 mandrills remaining in the wilds of Africa, this new addition is great news for this vulnerable species.

Saffron’s birth is an example of how Disney works with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to help ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species in managed care to create healthy and genetically diverse populations of animals for years to come.