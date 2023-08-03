Five Ways to Use Hey Disney! at Home

Hey Disney! is the voice assistance developed by Disney using Alexa technology. It officially became available for customers to purchase in the US as an annual auto-renewing subscription in the Alexa Skills Store for use on their supported Echo devices at home. This gives families a chance to interact with some of their favorite characters like never before. Disney Parks Blog shared some tips on the best ways to interact with Hey Disney!.

Tips:

Jokes:

Get ready to be amused by beloved, iconic characters — for example, just say “Hey Disney, tell me a ‘Lion King’ joke,” and you’ll receive a crowd-pleasing, any-age joke that will make the whole family laugh.

You can also ask the Disney Magical Companion for fun facts or riddles by a variety of guest comedians like Goofy, Fozzie Bear and Mater – the (humorous) opportunities are endless!

Soundscapes:

Have you ever wanted to drift off to a galaxy far, far away with a Star Wars soundscape?

soundscape? Inspired by the sights and sounds of Disney universes, movies, and content, simply say “Hey Disney, play a soundscape” to be transported to another land from Coco, Frozen, and more.

Trivia:

True or false: EPCOT originally stood for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow”? It’s time to show off your Disney trivia skills! Packed with over 300 questions about Disney parks, characters, movies, and history, each round is hosted by the Disney Magical Companion.

Get ready for some friendly competition by saying, “Hey Disney, play Trivia.” PS. The answer is: “True.”

Play-Along Adventures:

With Hey Disney!’s play-along adventures — interactive audio and visual experiences that guide you on a fun-filled journey — you can go on fishing trips with Goofy, speak whale with Dory, visit Arendelle with Anna and Olaf, or choose from a variety of different character interactions including, Mickey Mouse and Pluto, Goofy and Donald, Tiana, Mater, C-3PO and R2D2, The Muppets, and Genie.

For example, you can say “Hey Disney, go on an adventure with Mater” and Mater will conduct a fun adventure through Radiator Springs.

Engaging for the whole family, these adventures are packed with surprise and exciting rewards.

Storybooks: