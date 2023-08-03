Guillermo and Nandor Test Their Friendship in New Promo for “What We Do in the Shadows”

Harvey Guillén and Kayvan Novak, who play Guillermo and Nandor respectively in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, put their friendship to the test in a new promo for the series.

Guillen and Novak test their friendship by answering questions like “when did you first meet?” and “what is Harvey’s favorite pizza topping?”

The promo also features several hilarious clips from the series throughout their interview.

As you might expect if you’ve watched the show, the video does contain some strong language.

Watch the new promo for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows below:

About What We Do in the Shadows: