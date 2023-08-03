Guillermo and Nandor Test Their Friendship in New Promo for “What We Do in the Shadows”

Harvey Guillén and Kayvan Novak, who play Guillermo and Nandor respectively in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, put their friendship to the test in a new promo for the series.
- Guillen and Novak test their friendship by answering questions like “when did you first meet?” and “what is Harvey’s favorite pizza topping?”
- The promo also features several hilarious clips from the series throughout their interview.
- As you might expect if you’ve watched the show, the video does contain some strong language.
- Watch the new promo for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows below:
About What We Do in the Shadows:
- What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).
- In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.
- Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.