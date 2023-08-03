Join Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, and Belle in Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure Available Later This Month

Minecraft shared on their X page (formerly known as Twitter) that more of your favorite characters will be in Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure, which will be released later this month.

What's Happening:

The post reads: “Join Disney's Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, and Belle in their own blocky worlds inspired by their beloved films in Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure, releasing later this month.Stay tuned to discover what other worlds inspired by Disney classic films you can explore.”