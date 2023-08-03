PFL Playoffs Kick Off Friday Night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, kicks off the 2023 Playoffs this Friday, August 4 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The first PFL Playoff event of 2023 will be live from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, featuring four playoff bouts across the Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event of the night will feature a Featherweight Semifinal showdown, as 2022 PFL Featherweight Runner-Up Bubba Jenkins will face off against Jesus Pinedo, who enters the bout riding an impressive victory against 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion, Brendan Loughnane.

Further Featherweight Semifinal action will see the return of Chris Wade, a former Featherweight Semifinalist and Runner-Up, as he takes on Gabriel Braga.

In the co-main event, Joshua Silveira squares off against Ty Flores in a Light Heavyweight Semifinal fight.

Opening the 2023 PFL Playoff action, Light Heavyweight’s Marthin Hamlet and Impa Kasanganay will take to the PFL SmartCage and look to advance to the 2023 PFL World Championship.

PFL Playoffs Schedule: