D23 Members Save 30% Off “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Live in Concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre

D23 Members can receive 30% off a special Live in Concert performance of Raiders of the Lost Ark at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

What’s Happening:

The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark , with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Pacific Symphony!

The event takes place Sunday, August 13th at 8:00 p.m. at the FivePoint Amphitheatre, located in Irvine, CA.

