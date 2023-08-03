D23 Members Save 30% Off “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Live in Concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre

D23 Members can receive 30% off a special Live in Concert performance of Raiders of the Lost Ark at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.
What’s Happening:
- The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Pacific Symphony!
- Guest conductor Constantine Kitsopoulous conducts the screening.
- The event takes place Sunday, August 13th at 8:00 p.m. at the FivePoint Amphitheatre, located in Irvine, CA.
- Purchase your tickets today at PacificSymphony.org using promo code: Indiana
How to redeem offer:
- Visit the concert event page
- Click on buy tickets button
- Insert promo code Indiana to apply discount
- Proceed through
About Raiders of the Lost Ark:
- Originally released in 1981 as a collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Raiders redefined the possibilities of adventure cinema and launched actor Harrison Ford to a legendary status.
- Indiana Jones is the classic hero for this adventure set in the 1930s, as the quick-witted and hardy archaeologist goes on the hunt for the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Often facing insurmountable odds, Indy always manages to succeed in the nick of time, joined by endearing companions and opposed by notorious villains.
- With an impressive team of supporting actors including Karen Allen, John-Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott, and Paul Freeman, combined with innovative special effects techniques by Industrial Light & Magic, Raiders has captured the spirits of movie-goers for generations and continues to inspire adventures yet to come.