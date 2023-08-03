Star Wars: The Black Series “The Mandalorian” Helmet Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

At this point most Star Wars fans have acquired merchandise featuring Grogu (Baby Yoda) so why not complete the theme with The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin? Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is introducing an electronic Mandalorian helmet and it’s coming to shopDisney on August 4th.

What’s Happening:

It’s always awesome when the Star Wars galaxy can come to you and shopDisney

Whether you’re trying to be a bounty hunter or just want to take care of a small Force-sensitive tot like Grogu, you can live out all your adventures in style with this awesome Mandalorian Helmet from Hasbro.

The toy maker is expanding their Star Wars: The Black Series line with a replica helmet designed after the signature headwear of one Din Djarin.

This high end replica boasts electronic features like a scope light so fans can recreate elements of their favorite moments from The Mandalorian

Guests will find The Mandalorian Helmet available at shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to this collectible helmet.

