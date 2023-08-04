New “Ahsoka” Featurette Looks Back on Masters and Padawans of “Star Wars” Past

A master and apprentice, that is the way it has always been when it comes to the Jedi and the Sith. A newly released featurette builds up anticipation for Star Wars: Ahsoka by looking back on the padawans and masters throughout the history of Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- This newly released featurette features clips from many past Star Wars films, alongside quotes from characters such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker and Yoda.
- From there, we get some clips from Ashoka, including the reuniting of Ahsoka with her potential padawan, Sabine Wren.
- Watch this new featurette for yourself below:
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
