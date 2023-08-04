New “Ahsoka” Featurette Looks Back on Masters and Padawans of “Star Wars” Past

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A master and apprentice, that is the way it has always been when it comes to the Jedi and the Sith. A newly released featurette builds up anticipation for Star Wars: Ahsoka by looking back on the padawans and masters throughout the history of Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

  • This newly released featurette features clips from many past Star Wars films, alongside quotes from characters such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker and Yoda.
  • From there, we get some clips from Ashoka, including the reuniting of Ahsoka with her potential padawan, Sabine Wren.
  • Watch this new featurette for yourself below:

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now