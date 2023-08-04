New “Ahsoka” Featurette Looks Back on Masters and Padawans of “Star Wars” Past

A master and apprentice, that is the way it has always been when it comes to the Jedi and the Sith. A newly released featurette builds up anticipation for Star Wars: Ahsoka by looking back on the padawans and masters throughout the history of Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

This newly released featurette features clips from many past Star Wars films, alongside quotes from characters such as Qui-Gon Jinn, Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker and Yoda.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series will also star:
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
David Tennant as Huyang
Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

