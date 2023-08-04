Additional Dates Added for Breakfast with Peppa at Peppa Pig Theme Park

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park adjacent to LEGOLAND Florida has added additional dates for their Breakfast with Peppa experience.

What’s Happening:

Enjoy extra oinks and giggles can be had this summer with additional dates now available for Breakfast with Peppa at the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Families can book this oinktastic experience with extended dates on Saturdays through September 2nd.

Breakfast with Peppa is an immersive breakfast experience, designed with little ones in mind, taking place in Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

The morning starts with a preschooler-friendly buffet featuring a selection of delicious breakfast dishes and treats plus favorites for grown-ups. While enjoying their meal, little ones and their grown-ups can see Peppa and her family for the best tableside hugs and photos.