Additional Dates Added for Breakfast with Peppa at Peppa Pig Theme Park

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park adjacent to LEGOLAND Florida has added additional dates for their Breakfast with Peppa experience.
What’s Happening:
- Enjoy extra oinks and giggles can be had this summer with additional dates now available for Breakfast with Peppa at the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park.
- Families can book this oinktastic experience with extended dates on Saturdays through September 2nd.
- Breakfast with Peppa is an immersive breakfast experience, designed with little ones in mind, taking place in Miss Rabbit’s Diner.
- The morning starts with a preschooler-friendly buffet featuring a selection of delicious breakfast dishes and treats plus favorites for grown-ups. While enjoying their meal, little ones and their grown-ups can see Peppa and her family for the best tableside hugs and photos.
- The all-you-care-to-enjoy meal features waffles with sugar pearls, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs and more, plus new favorites for grown-ups, like chicken-apple links, plant-based overnight oats, and a signature breakfast sandwich on a freshly baked and deliciously crusty baguette.
- The experience includes exclusive early ride time on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, and playtime on the nearby play areas, all before the park opens to the public!
- Tickets are available at PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida.
- Pricing starts at $34.99 per child (ages 2-9) and $44.99 per adult (ages 10 and up). Guests under 2 are free.
- Same-day Park admission or a valid Annual Pass for Peppa Pig Theme Park is also required and sold separately.