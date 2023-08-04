“Cinderella” 4K Restoration Coming to The El Capitan Theatre for World Princess Week

The stunning new 4K restoration of Walt Disney’s animated classic Cinderella is coming to the El Capitan Theatre in honor of World Princess Week.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be showing the stunning 4K restoration of Cinderella from Friday, August 18th to Thursday, August 24th.

from Friday, August 18th to Thursday, August 24th. Now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection and the prestigious National Film Registry, Disney’s animated classic Cinderella is beloved by generations of fans for its timeless story, unforgettable characters and iconic artistry. Share the magic as kind and hardworking Cinderella is rewarded with an enchanted evening at the Royal Ball. It just takes the help of her loyal animal friends Jaq and Gus, a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand and some “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”

Prior to the film, Cinderella will appear live on stage, and the classic Disney short, Trailer Horn, will be shown.

Cinderella will be shown daily at the following times: 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

will be shown daily at the following times: Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Movie goers can also purchase the Ice Scream Social package for $50, which includes:

One reserved ticket to Cinderella

One Ghirardelli Make Your Own Magical Sundae

An appearance by Cinderella

An advance reservation is required and availability is limited. Call 1-800-DISNEY6 to book.

An opening night Cinderella Fan Event will also be held on August 18th at 7:00 p.m.

Fan Event will also be held on August 18th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for this event cost $50 and include:

One Reserved Seat

One Cinderella Popcorn bucket (with popcorn)

Popcorn bucket (with popcorn) One Beverage

One Event Credential & Lanyard

Can’t make it out to the El Capitan Theatre? The good news is this new 4K restoration of Cinderella is coming to Disney+ on August 25th

is Cinderella was previously released in 4K on Blu-ray, and you can check out our review of the restored film here