Disney Cruise Line Announces New Internet-Access Pricing Structure

Disney Cruise Line has revealed a new pricing structure for internet packages aboard many of the ships in their flight, now changing to a per day or per voyage system.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has announced a new way for guests aboard many of their ships to access the internet with a new system that is based on access for 24 hour periods, as opposed to previous structures that included one that was based on data limits/ per megabyte or gigabyte.
- Pricing for the time-based onboard internet packages for Disney Cruise Line is being updated, and will take effect on the following ships on the following dates:
- Disney Magic – 7/31/23
- Disney Wish – 7/31/23
- Disney Dream – 8/1/23
- Disney Fantasy – 8/5/23
- At this time, the time-based internet packages are not available onboard the Disney Wonder. The ship will transition to these Internet packages in the near future.
- The new pricing is as follows:
- Stay Connected Package
- $16/day when purchased for the full voyage
- $18/day when purchased for 24 hours
- Basic Surf Package
- $24/day when purchased for the full voyage
- $28/day when purchased for 24 hours
- Premium Surf Package
- $34/day when purchased for the full voyage
- $42/day when purchased for 24 hours
- As a reminder, Guests can purchase Internet for 24 hour periods, or per voyage. Guests receive a 20% discount on voyage pricing vs 24-hour pricing, and adding additional devices to an Internet package will receive a 20% discount. If Guests purchase a voyage plan mid-voyage, they will only be charged for the remaining days. Please note: “Days remaining” change at midnight, so purchasing at 11:55 pm will still charge Guests for the full day.
