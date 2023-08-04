Updates To Terms of Disney Movie Insiders Program Reveal Standalone App Shutting Down and New Point Limits

An update to the terms and conditions of the Disney Movie Insiders program has revealed some news regarding the future of the program’s standalone App, as well as point earning in the popular fan rewards program.

What’s Happening:

An email sent to members enrolled in the Disney Movie Insiders program has revealed that the Disney Movie Insiders app on iOS and Android will no longer be functioning as of September 1st, 2023.

Those enrolled in the program will still be able to access the special features and benefits of Disney Movie Insiders through the official website (disneymovieinsiders.com) which can also be accessed on mobile devices via their web browser.

September 1st, 2023 also means some other changes to the terms of service for Disney Movie Insiders, including a change to points earned: Points for all movie format ticket purchases will be the same. Additional Points for premium format ticket purchases will no longer be available. Enrollees will be able to earn a maximum of 1,200 Points per month per account through the manual ticket submission process (an increase from the 500 Points under the prior Terms and Conditions).

Those who continue to access the Disney Movie Insiders website or otherwise engage with Disney Movie Insiders on or after September 1st accept and agree to the updated terms and conditions.

Disney Movie Insiders is a program that celebrates and rewards movie lovers – namely those fans of Disney, Marvel Star Wars