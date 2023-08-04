Disney100: Disney x ALDO Presents a Playful Accessories Collection Starring the Sensational Six

As the Disney100 celebration continues, so do the merchandise collections! Aldo has launched a character driven assortment of shoes, bags, and key chains featuring Mickey Mouse and his beloved friends.

This charming collection celebrates The Walt Disney Company’s major milestone with trendy shoes, jewelry, bags and socks starring some of Disney’s most popular characters.

Better known as the Sensational Six, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto bring their joyous smiles and infectious energy to this elegant, but playful collection that fans will adore, with Aldo noting that “it’s the perfect blend of nostalgia, charm and whimsy.”

Disney x ALDO limited-edition collection is divided into Mens and Womens footwear and accessories so that everyone can enjoy the savvy styles.

The Men's lineup Women's assortment

The full Disney x ALDO Collection is available now at AldoShoes.com

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.