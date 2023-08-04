“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Busta Rhymes and More to Appear Week of August 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 7th-12th:
- Monday, August 7
- Deals and Steals on Wheels in Dallas with Tory Johnson and Mark Cuban
- Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series
- Kelley Carter interviews rapper Offset
- Chat and performance by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (talks new book Adversity for Sale)
- Surprise musical guest joins Jeezy for a live performance
- Tuesday, August 8
- Deals and Steals on Wheels in Boston with Tory Johnson
- Kelley Carter and female rapper GloRilla celebrate women in hip-hop
- Michael Oher (When Your Back’s Against the Wall)
- Chat and performance by Brian Kelley
- Wednesday, August 9
- Deals and Steals on Wheels in Chicago with Tory Johnson
- Rise and Shine Series in Pittsburgh with Ike Ejiochi
- GMA Spotlights Peel Dem Layers Back (hip-hop education and therapy youth program)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Back to the Future
- Thursday, August 10
- Chris Connelly and rapper Saucy Santana discuss hip-hop and the LGBTQ+ community
- Deals and Steals on Wheels in Philadelphia with Tory Johnson
- Miss Rachel (Educator and YouTube star)
- Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carly Rae Jepsen
- Friday, August 11
- Deals and Steals on Wheels in New York City with Tory Johnson
- Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series: Fashion show in Central Park featuring Joe Zee and Tiffany Reid
- Summer Concert Series: Performances by Remy Ma and Fat Joe
- Chat and performance by Busta Rhymes featuring BIA
- Saturday, August 12
- Dr. Shelby Harris (Clinical psychologist and sleep expert)
- Jackie Rothong (Culinary producer and food stylist)
- Alan Filauro (Fitness professional)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.