“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Busta Rhymes and More to Appear Week of August 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 7th-12th:

  • Monday, August 7
    • Deals and Steals on Wheels in Dallas with Tory Johnson and Mark Cuban
    • Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series
    • Kelley Carter interviews rapper Offset
    • Chat and performance by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (talks new book Adversity for Sale)
    • Surprise musical guest joins Jeezy for a live performance
  • Tuesday, August 8
    • Deals and Steals on Wheels in Boston with Tory Johnson
    • Kelley Carter and female rapper GloRilla celebrate women in hip-hop
    • Michael Oher (When Your Back’s Against the Wall)
    • Chat and performance by Brian Kelley
  • Wednesday, August 9
    • Deals and Steals on Wheels in Chicago with Tory Johnson
    • Rise and Shine Series in Pittsburgh with Ike Ejiochi
    • GMA Spotlights Peel Dem Layers Back (hip-hop education and therapy youth program)
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Back to the Future
  • Thursday, August 10
    • Chris Connelly and rapper Saucy Santana discuss hip-hop and the LGBTQ+ community
    • Deals and Steals on Wheels in Philadelphia with Tory Johnson
    • Miss Rachel (Educator and YouTube star)
    • Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Friday, August 11
    • Deals and Steals on Wheels in New York City with Tory Johnson
    • Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series: Fashion show in Central Park featuring Joe Zee and Tiffany Reid
    • Summer Concert Series: Performances by Remy Ma and Fat Joe
    • Chat and performance by Busta Rhymes featuring BIA
  • Saturday, August 12
    • Dr. Shelby Harris (Clinical psychologist and sleep expert)
    • Jackie Rothong (Culinary producer and food stylist)
    • Alan Filauro (Fitness professional)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.