“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Busta Rhymes and More to Appear Week of August 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 7th-12th:

Monday, August 7 Deals and Steals on Wheels in Dallas with Tory Johnson and Mark Cuban Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series Kelley Carter interviews rapper Offset Chat and performance by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (talks new book Adversity for Sale ) Surprise musical guest joins Jeezy for a live performance

Tuesday, August 8 Deals and Steals on Wheels in Boston with Tory Johnson Kelley Carter and female rapper GloRilla celebrate women in hip-hop Michael Oher ( When Your Back’s Against the Wall ) Chat and performance by Brian Kelley

Wednesday, August 9 Deals and Steals on Wheels in Chicago with Tory Johnson Rise and Shine Series in Pittsburgh with Ike Ejiochi GMA Spotlights Peel Dem Layers Back (hip-hop education and therapy youth program) Performance by the cast of Broadway musical Back to the Future

Thursday, August 10 Chris Connelly and rapper Saucy Santana discuss hip-hop and the LGBTQ+ community Deals and Steals on Wheels in Philadelphia with Tory Johnson Miss Rachel (Educator and YouTube star) Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carly Rae Jepsen

Friday, August 11 Deals and Steals on Wheels in New York City with Tory Johnson Hip-Hop Turns 50 Series: Fashion show in Central Park featuring Joe Zee and Tiffany Reid Summer Concert Series: Performances by Remy Ma and Fat Joe Chat and performance by Busta Rhymes featuring BIA

Saturday, August 12 Dr. Shelby Harris (Clinical psychologist and sleep expert) Jackie Rothong (Culinary producer and food stylist) Alan Filauro (Fitness professional) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.