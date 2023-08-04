“GMA3” Guest List: David Byrne, Fat Joe and Remy Ma and More to Appear Week of August 7th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 7th-11th:

Monday, August 7 Rob Marciano (ABC News meteorologist) Chef Melba Wilson (Restaurateur) Amber Ruffin ( The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show )

Tuesday, August 8 Alex Presha reports on Ohio special election Sarah Eggenberger (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac (Restaurant owners talk lobster rolls) David Byrne ( Here Lies Love )

Wednesday, August 9 Chat and performance by The War and Treaty Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 10 A chat and performance by Casey Likes and the cast of the Broadway musical Back to the Future

Friday, August 11 A chat and performance by Fat Joe and Remy Ma



