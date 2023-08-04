Ka Maka Pool and Grotto Closing for Refurbishment at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has announced a three week-long refurbishment of the Ka Maka Pool and Grotto.

What’s Happening:

Both day and night, Ka Maka Grotto offers enchantment for every member of your ‘ohana. Designed with families in mind, this pool features: An infinity edge overlooking Ko Olina Beach—offering sweeping ocean views A misty grotto An after-dark experience with thousands of glittering lights

Guests visiting Aulani between October 9th–28th, 2023 will be unavailable to experience the Ka Maka Pool and Grotto, due to a scheduled refurbishment.

This refurbishment also includes the neighboring Ka Maka whirlpool spa.

Guests are invited to make a splash at any of the other fun water features that will be available, including Waikolohe Pool and Stream, the two exhilarating water slides, multiple whirlpool spas, Keiki Cove splash zone, and Wailana Pool.

Aulani also notes that it is possible that guests may see or hear construction work, but rest assured noise should not be heard between dusk and 8:00 a.m.