Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew-7 Launch Viewing Package

Tickets are on sale now for Feel the Heat Viewing Packages for the upcoming SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew-7 launch, the seventh commercial crew launch to the International Space Station. The Apollo/Saturn V Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will provide the closest available viewing for the public, located four miles from the launch pad.
What’s Happening:
- Launching from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the mission is being timed to coincide with activities aboard the International Space Station, including operations with other crew and cargo spacecraft.
- The launch of Dragon, named Endurance, will carry NASA astronaut and mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.
- Plus, the first stage booster will be landing at Landing Zone-1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
- Tickets for the Feel the Heat launch viewing package are $250 per person, and include:
- Two–day admission (second use is valid after the launch within 30 days)
- A commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard
- Complimentary premium souvenir
- Complimentary meal
- Launch video and audio feed, commentary provided by space-expert communicator
- Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Digital photo
- The launch takes place on August 25th, 2023 at 3:49 a.m.
- Packages can be booked via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website or by calling 855-737-5235. A limited number of packages are available and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.