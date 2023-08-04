Walt Disney Family Museum Reveals Fantastic “Date Nite” Opportunity For “Lady and the Tramp” Fans

Side by side with your loved one, you'll find enchantment here at the Walt Disney Family Museum, where a special date night opportunity has been revealed for fans of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lady & The Tramp.

What’s Happening:

Those Looking for a unique date night for two can head to the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, where a special after-hours pop-up experience is ready to give three pairs of two a “bella notte.”

The three pairs of guests will gain private access to the latest special exhibition – Disney Cats & Dogs – then enjoy a private screening of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Lady and the Tramp (1955) over a Tony’s Restaurant-inspired Italian dinner.

(1955) over a Tony’s Restaurant-inspired Italian dinner. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dietary accommodations are available upon request. This experience is intended for adults only.

The experience costs $400.00 per pair of guests, with a maximum of three pairs, taking place on August 19th from 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is currently hosting Disney Cats & Dogs , a traveling exhibition originally presented in 2021 by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan at Matsuya Ginza—the historic department store in Tokyo—before traveling to additional destinations in Japan.

, a traveling exhibition originally presented in 2021 by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan at Matsuya Ginza—the historic department store in Tokyo—before traveling to additional destinations in Japan. In conjunction with this year’s celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, this unique and exciting exhibition will be on view for the first time in the United States from Saturday, June 24, 2023 through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Disney Cats & Dogs explores the evolution and innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation and storytelling through the decades, and the massive undertaking involved in bringing their iconic cats and dogs to life on screen.

explores the evolution and innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation and storytelling through the decades, and the massive undertaking involved in bringing their iconic cats and dogs to life on screen. From loveable main characters like Mickey Mouse’s best pal Pluto, Lady and Tramp from Lady and the Tramp (1955), Pongo and Perdita from One Hundred and One Dalmatians , Duchess from The Aristocats (1970), and Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988) , to supporting sidekicks such as Lucifer from Cinderella ( 1950 ) and Percy from Pocahontas (1995) , Walt Disney’s love for animals and proclivity for starring cats and dogs in his films has led to their endearing portrayals and prominence in Disney’s animated and live-action films to this day.

(1955), Pongo and Perdita from , Duchess from (1970), and Oliver from , to supporting sidekicks such as Lucifer from ( ) and Percy from , Walt Disney’s love for animals and proclivity for starring cats and dogs in his films has led to their endearing portrayals and prominence in Disney’s animated and live-action films to this day. This extensive collection of over 300 archival reproduction concept sketches, paintings, model sheets, animation drawings, posters, photographs, digital artworks, and final film sequences highlight the true-to-life design and movements of Disney’s speaking and non-verbal cats and dogs, perfectly paired with their charismatic personalities and quirks that make them such memorable characters.

This exhibition also gives visitors an insight into Walt’s love of animals with archival photographs, quotes, and personal stories on display. Walt’s family cared for many cats and dogs throughout his life, and he often found inspiration for sequences in his films from these animal friends. Even in the early days of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio—known today as The Walt Disney Company—Walt would create roles for his Uncle Robert Disney’s German Shepherd, Peggy. Her live-action debut in the Alice Comedies in 1924 marked the first appearance of a real-life Disney dog, and she quickly became a fan favorite.

Family-friendly interactives and public programs offered throughout the run of the exhibition will include a pet portrait drawing station, rotating activities with the museum’s Studio Team, community events with local shelters and organizations, and monthly screenings of films showcased in Disney Cats & Dogs.

The Museum Store will have imported exhibition merchandise from Disney Japan, created especially for this exhibition.

Disney Cats & Dogs is now open to the public in The Walt Disney Family Museum’s Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall, and will be on view through Sunday, January 14, 2024