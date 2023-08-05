Matt Murdock is Back in Black in “Daredevil: Black Armor”

Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, fans will get a chance to return to Matt Murdock’s armored up ‘90s days in Daredevil: Black Armor.

What’s Happening:

Written by D.G. Chichester and drawn by rising star artist Netho Diaz and JP Mayer, the four-issue limited series will take place during Chichester’s beloved run on the title. Remembered for epic storylines like “Last Rites” and “Fall From Grace,” Chichester’s run reintroduced Elektra to the Marvel

When civilians, heroes, and villains alike are disappearing into the dark depths of Hell’s Kitchen underground, Matt Murdock will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits to find out who’s responsible. Throughout the saga, Daredevil will be pitted against a who’s who of Marvel’s deadliest villains including Hobgoblin, Sabretooth and more—all building towards an explosive confrontation with the mysterious evil that’s pulling all the strings! Matt’s armor will have to work overtime as the series delivers nonstop intense action and brutal fighting in extreme 90s’ fashion!

Check out an all-new variant cover by renowned God of War art director Rafael Grassetti and pick up Daredevil: Black Armor #1 when it hits stands in November.

