Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Confirms the Imminent Return of Their Beloved Sky Ride

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has calmed the nerves of park fans by revealing that the beloved Sky Ride will soon be reopening!
What’s Happening:
- The Sky Ride has been closed at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since the pandemic closure of 2020.
- In the over three years since, fans of the park have been left to wonder what the fate of the beloved attraction will be.
- Today, the park confirmed via their Facebook page that fans have nothing to worry about. “It's not going anywhere— just receiving a little TLC.”
- They also said that more information regarding the reopening of the Sky Ride will be shared soon via their social platforms and website.
- Accompanying the post was this short video, showcasing a freshly repainted cabin:
- The Sky Ride originally opened at the park in 1974, transporting guests from the Edge of Africa to Stanleyville and back.
- The building and attraction were modified slightly in 2011 for the construction of Cheetah Hunt, which includes a moment where the roller coaster travels over the Sky Ride.