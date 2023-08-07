Arthur Schmidt, Oscar-Winning Editor of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Passes Away at Age 86

Arthur Schmidt, who edited a string of classic films from director Robert Zemeckis, including the Back to the Future trilogy and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, has passed away at the age of 86, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Arthur Schmidt passed away on Saturday, August 5th from an unknown cause at his home in Santa Barbara, California.

Born in Los Angeles on June 17th, 1937, Schmidt’s father, Arthur P. Schmidt was also a film editor, editing classics such as Sunset Blvd. and Some Like It Hot .

The younger Schmidt was best known for his decades-long collaboration with Zemeckis, editing other such classics as Forrest Gump, Castaway and What Lies Beneath.

He won two Best Film Editing Oscars for Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Forrest Gump.

In the world of Disney, he was the editor of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Rocketeer and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Schmidt received the American Cinema Editors Career Achievement Award in 2009, presented to him by Zemeckis.

