“The Skeleton Dance” Returns to shopDisney for Halloween-Themed Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. It appears that the dancing skeletons from “The Skeleton Dance” will be back again for the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection coming to shopDisney on August 7th.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready for a season of spooks and spine tingling frights presented the Disney way? We certainly are!

This summer and fall shopDisney is embracing all of the delightful trends of Halloween with merchandise collections you won’t want to miss.

Disney’s Halloween short, “The Skeleton Dance” is once again featured in shopDisney’s Halloween lineup and this assortment includes home goods and collectibles that are perfect to display all season long.

The Skeleton Dance Carafe - Silly Symphonies – $34.99

As with the selections presented last year, the bony figures are back along with some flying ghosts, who are turning the graveyard into their own personal dance hall and giving Mickey Mouse quite the scare in the process!

There’s also a couple of floating hands reaching out to grab a very frightened owl.

This delightful dark collection includes: Carafe Rocks Glasses Figurines And more

The Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection is available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below!

The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House Plate Set – $49.99

The Skeleton Dance Figural Incense Holder – $44.99

The Skeleton Dance Lantern – $34.99

Mickey Mouse The Skeleton Dance Glass Set – $39.99

The Skeleton Dance Reversible Table Runner – $59.99

