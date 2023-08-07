ESPN’s “We’re #1!” Documentary Series About Florida State Football to Debut on ACC Network in September

We’re #1! – The Story of 1999 Florida State Football, a documentary chronicling the Seminoles’ undefeated BCS National Championship team that went wire-to-wire as college football’s No. 1 team during the 1999 season, will debut Tuesday, September 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
- Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the one-hour show is the latest installment in ACCN’s We’re #1! Series.
- After 24 seasons as head coach at Florida State, Bobby Bowden finally achieved his coveted “perfect season” in 1999. His Seminoles finished the year 12-0, and they did something no college football team had ever done – start the year as the preseason No. 1 and for the next 12 consecutive weeks remain in the top spot. A perfect wire-to-wire season.
- The Noles won the ACC Championship with an 8-0 conference record and capped their perfect season with a 46-29 win over Virginia Tech in the 2000 Sugar Bowl BCS National Championship Game.
- Through a mix of photographs, newscasts, archival footage and game broadcasts, We’re #1! looks back at that memorable 1999 Florida State season and what is widely regarded as the greatest team in ACC football history.
- The documentary features interviews with more than 20 former players, coaches and staff from Florida State, as well as competitors and media members, including:
- Former Florida State players Chris Weinke (QB), Peter Warrick (WR), Tarlos Thomas (OT), Corey Simon (DT), Snoop Minnis (WR), Ron Dugans (WR) and Keith Cottrell (P).
- Archival interview with Hall of Fame FSU head coach Bobby Bowden
- Opposing head coaches Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech) and Steve Spurrier (Florida)
- Opposing players Joe Hamilton (Georgia Tech) and Michael Vick (Virginia Tech)
- One of Florida State’s toughest tests during the 1999 season was a 17-14 road victory at Clemson dubbed “The Bowden Bowl,” as Bobby Bowden coached against son Tommy – the first time in Div. I-A history that a father and son met as opposing head coaches in a football game.
- This episode of We’re #1! will debut the same week that Florida State travels to Clemson (Sat., Sept. 23) for one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 ACC football season.