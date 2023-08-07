Get Witchy This Halloween with shopDisney’s “Hocus Pocus” Collection

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. Hocus Pocus’ witchy trio aka the Sanderson Sisters are about to touch down at shopDisney as part of a spellbinding collection celebrating the film and its 30th anniversary.

Sisters! Did you hear the news? A Hocus Pocus collection is coming to shopDisney and just in time for Halloween and the 30th anniversary of the cult classic.

While there’s certainly a lot to look forward to in this collection, the standout selections are three plush pals themed to each witch. And they each come with their preferred mode of transportation: broom, vacuum, or mop!

Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus – Small 6 1/2" to 8" – $39.99

If you don’t love the Sandersons, maybe the black cat Binx is among a favorite pal? You can scoop him up too as he’s available as a standalone plush.

Thackery Binx Plush – Hocus Pocus – Small 12" – $26.99

The full Hocus Pocus Collection is available on shopDisney

Hocus Pocus Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

Hocus Pocus Witch Hat for Adults – $34.99

Billy Butcherson Water Bottle – Hocus Pocus – $34.99

Hocus Pocus Earrings Set by BaubleBar – $50.00

Hocus Pocus Ring by BaubleBar – $45.00

Hocus Pocus Light-Up and Sound Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – $26.99

Hocus Pocus Pullover Hoodie for Kids – $39.99

Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt for Women – Hocus Pocus – $32.99

Hocus Pocus 2 Spirit Jersey for Adults – $79.99

