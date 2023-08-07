Marvel Studios VFX Workers Vote to Unionize

VFX workers assemble. A group of more than 50 on-set employees at Marvel Studios have have petitioned to demand union recognition from the studio, according to Vulture.

VFX workers have filed a petition for an election to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) with the National Labor Relations Board.

The workers are calling for the election to be held as early as August 21.

This comes after Marvel Studios has received some criticism for overworking and underpaying their VFX artists.

VFX organizer for IATSE Mark Patch issued the following statement on the matter: “For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry. This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do.”

The IATSE represents roughly 170,000 artisans, technicians, stagehands, and craftspeople across TV, film, and live theater in the United States and Canada.

Representatives at Disney and Marvel have not issued any comment on the call for unionization at this time.

Vulture proposes that, with this petition, a VFX workers strike is not out of the question in the near future.

They also speculate that the potential success of this unionization could serve as proof of concept for an industry-wide unionization push.

