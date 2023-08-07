Marvel Studios VFX Workers Vote to Unionize

VFX workers assemble. A group of more than 50 on-set employees at Marvel Studios have have petitioned to demand union recognition from the studio, according to Vulture.
- VFX workers have filed a petition for an election to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) with the National Labor Relations Board.
- The workers are calling for the election to be held as early as August 21.
- This comes after Marvel Studios has received some criticism for overworking and underpaying their VFX artists.
- VFX organizer for IATSE Mark Patch issued the following statement on the matter:
- “For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry. This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do.”
- The IATSE represents roughly 170,000 artisans, technicians, stagehands, and craftspeople across TV, film, and live theater in the United States and Canada.
- Representatives at Disney and Marvel have not issued any comment on the call for unionization at this time.
- Vulture proposes that, with this petition, a VFX workers strike is not out of the question in the near future.
- They also speculate that the potential success of this unionization could serve as proof of concept for an industry-wide unionization push.
What they’re saying:
- VFX coordinator Bella Huffman: “Turnaround times don’t apply to us, protected hours don’t apply to us, and pay equity doesn’t apply to us. Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who’s suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won’t be exploited.”
- IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb: “We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that’s breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we’re all in this fight together. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other’s rights; that’s what our movement is all about. I congratulate these workers on taking this important step and using their collective voice. I urge Marvel Studios to voluntarily recognize their union immediately.”