Xcelerator at Knott’s Berry Farm to Begin Testing Later This Month Ahead of “Late Summer” Reopening

The tallest roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, Xcelerator, has been closed for an unplanned refurbishment for nearly two years. Thrill seekers are in luck though, as testing of the attraction is finally set to commence later this month, according to The Orange County Register.
What’s Happening:
- Xcelerator is a 1950s themed roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm that accelerates you from 0 to 82 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. This coaster will transport its riders to a height of 205 feet, before completing two hairpin turns.
- The coaster first opened in 2002 with a teal and reddish-pink color scheme, and received a new, multi-colored paint scheme early last year.
- Following its repaint, Xcelerator unexpectedly closed, and they have since installed new parts from the ride’s original manufacturer, Intamin Amusement Rides, according to Knott’s officials.
- Knott’s expects to begin test cycles of the attraction in mid-to-late August, with plans to reopen by “late summer” – hopefully in time for the popular Knott’s Scary Farm event.
- Third party inspectors will review ride operations in accordance with Cal/OSHA standards prior to reopening the roller coaster.
- Xcelerator’s troubles are part of a series of setbacks in recent years suffered by hydraulic launch coasters made by Intamin Amusement Rides, including Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, which will be getting a complete makeover into Top Thrill 2, which includes an all-new launch system.