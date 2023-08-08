Barefoot Dreams Brings Cozy Disney Styles for the Family to shopDisney

Disney fans can bring character-centric cozy comforts home with the latest designs from Barefoot Dreams. Whether shopping for baby, kids, or treating yourself, these new offerings add a bit of Disney magic to your daily routine.

Disney gets cozy! Barefoot Dreams

A new assortment of the plush comforts has arrived at shopDisney with offerings the whole family will love. The collection spans: Baby Blankets Knit Hats Throws Scarves Jackets Robes

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring their charming personalities to different styles for baby with Mickey starring on their blanket and Minnie on a cube pillow. It’s never been so easy to get your youngsters dreaming about Disney!

Mickey Mouse CozyChic Blanket by Barefoot Dreams – $158.00

Minnie Mouse CozyChic Pillow by Barefoot Dreams – $125.00

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) also lends his energy to a zip hoodies designed for older fans to enjoy.

Jack Skellington CozyChic Zip Hoodie for Adults by Barefoot Dreams – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $168.00

Guests will find the Barefoot Dreams collection available now on shopDisney

Links to these plushy essentials can be found below.

