Disney Creates Task Force to Explore AI Technology

The Walt Disney Company has created a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it can be used across the company, according to Reuters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has created a team to study artificial intelligence and how it can be applied across entertainment as Hollywood writers and actors battle to limit the industry's exploitation of the technology.
- This was launched before the Hollywood writers strike.
- This group is looking to develop "AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups".
- Disney currently has 11 job openings for candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning.
- This position will touch many areas of the company, from the Walt Disney Studios, the theme parks, Disney-branded television, the advertising team, and more.
- One supporter of this new technology says it can help control the soaring costs of movie and television production, which can reach over $300 million for large films.
- Machine learning, which is a branch of AI, can give computers the ability to learn without being programmed. It will be able to recognize and navigate objects in its environment. A former imagineer said someday Baby Groot may be able to interact with guests.
- Many writers and actors see it as a threat to their jobs. This is a major issue in contract negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America.