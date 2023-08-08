Disney100: Celebrate Favorite Characters and Stories with BoxLunch Exclusive Merchandise

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out their Disney100 exclusives including fun apparel for the whole family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to Disney100 collections and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusives featuring characters like Donald Duck, Miguel, Winnie the Pooh and Tinker Bell making it easy for fans to bring some magic to their personal style.

As the Walt Disney Company celebrates their 100th anniversary, dozens of retailers are bringing whimsical collections to their guests so they can commemorate the occasion. Among BoxLunch’s exclusive styles is a Donald Duck color block windbreaker that reads “Oh Boy” on the front.

Disney 100 Donald Duck Oh Boy Windbreaker Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Other apparel options include an allover print button-up decorated with icons like hats, cards, birds and music notes; a Mickey Mouse head denim shirt dress; and a Winnie the Pooh crew neck that almost looks like a team jersey.

Disney 100 Character Icons Allover Print Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Allover Print Button-Down Denim Shirt Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 Winnie the Pooh Balloon Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Baby can honor the 100th anniversary too in super cute black and red Mickey Mouse replica overalls complete with yellow buttons.

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Replica Outfit Infant Overalls – BoxLunch Exclusive

Stay shady on sunny days and share your love of Disney with a reversible bucket hat that’s simple and black on one side, and full of characters set against a white background on the other.

Disney 100 Characters Allover Print Reversible Bucket Hat – BoxLunch Exclusive

Cheers! Whether entertaining guests or just enjoying a favorite beverage solo, you can’t go wrong with a glitter pint glass featuring Mickey and Minnie dancing the night away! If Coco’s Miguel is your preferred pal, he and his guitar take the stage on portrait pint glass.

Disney 100 Mickey and Minnie Glitter Pint Glass

Disney 100 Coco Miguel Portrait Pint Glass – BoxLunch Exclusive

Pin collectors can bring some sleek Disney charm to their assortment with a Mickey Mouse or Marie (The Aristocats) pin of their signature silhouettes.

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Silhouette Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 The Aristocats Marie Silhouette Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

For fans on the go, this Mickey Mouse portrait wallet is a great choice, especially if you have a Disney vacation in your near future! And speaking of Disney vacations, why not document your daily Disney adventures in the Tinker Bell and Captain Hook tab journal? The handy tabs allow you to section things off in categories like rides, food, characters, shopping or whatever floats your boat.

Our Universe Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Portrait Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 Peter Pan Tinker Bell & Captain Hook Frame Tab Journal – BoxLunch Exclusive

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

